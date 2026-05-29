Ask The Old Guy: Racing into the summer

CHARLOTTE — Things heated up this week, in more ways than one.
For starters, the team transitioned into Phase 3 of the offseason program, which means they get to wear helmets and go 11-on-11 in practice, which automatically ramps up the level these guys go at.
(There's still no contact, but team drills have a different vibe.)
And then Thursday, they took a field trip to Hendrick Motorsports to see the most successful team in NASCAR, which was worth it for the object lesson alone. Getting to learn how to change tires from the best of the best pit crew members was just a bonus.
When guys get their hands on air wrenches or take a jack to raise a 3,200-pound car off the ground, you see those juices start to flow. And Chuba Hubbard's reaction to leading the winning team with a 6.65-second two-tire change said all you need to say.
"Loved that," linebacker Devin Lloyd said. "Any chance to compete."
He was talking about the NASCAR part, but you see it on the field as well, now that they've started move-the-ball drills, and it looks a little more like football. You see Hubbard finishing runs. You see Jaelan Phillips in the backfield. And you can see how seriously these guys are taking it, after making the playoffs a year ago and wanting to build.
The level's getting raised around here, one practice, and pump of a hydraulic jack at a time.
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Now that the draft is over, I have to say how excited I am for the season to start. I know a lot of pundits are saying how difficult our schedule is, and Vegas is not showing love to us. But to be the best, you have to beat the best. I am cautiously optimistic that we can still defend the NFC South, knowing that all teams in the division have got stronger. I do feel we have something special brewing in Carolina.
With that said, we have to start the season strong. I do feel we have been sluggish and rusty for the first couple of games each season under Dave. What will the Panthers have to do to be game-ready for Week 1? As we have an extra preseason game, do you see more playing time during preseason for the starters? — Ronnie, Boiling Springs, SC
Dave Canales will be the guy to make that decision, but I hope not, especially in the Hall of Fame Game. You're definitely not seeing Bryce Young in that one, and probably not Kenny Pickett either.
I've never believed that a snap in August against a guy who is going to be selling cars in two months is particularly predictive of what happens in September against actual NFL players. Maybe I'm weird like that, but I think a controlled scrimmage setting, as you can create in a joint practice, is more useful work because you can dial up what you want to work on, focus on that, and replicate it.
If red zone defense is something you want to concentrate on, and a preseason game features turnovers or long touchdowns, and you never get the chance to work on red zone defense, what good was it really? But if that's your focus, you can agree with the Jaguars and the Texans that you're going to spend an hour working on it in practice, and call 12 straight plays of it if you choose.
The answer is always in the work, the process, and adding better players. The Panthers have done that over the last three offseasons, so that's more helpful than playing guys in August.
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Darin, this really isn't a question for the Mailbag, but it is a way of looking at the schedule in order to set goals. I divided the Panthers' schedule into four parts. 1) We have the six games against the teams in the NFC South. 2) We have six home games against non-NFC South opponents. (We will probably be at least slight underdogs in all those games.) 3) We have two away games against teams (Cleveland and Minnesota with either a new coach or a new quarterback, and 4) We have three away games against established non-NFC South teams where we will be the underdog. We need to go 5-1 against the NFC South teams. None of them is a lot more talented than us, but they know how to play us.
In the six home games against non-NFC South opponents, we need to go 3-3. It is doable, but it would be hard to predict who the wins would come against. In the three away games against Philadelphia, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh, we need to go 1-2. Finally, in the games against Cleveland and Minnesota, we need to go 2-0. If all this happens, we are 11-6 and in the playoffs. If we fall short in one of the four categories, we are 10-7 and still likely in the playoffs. My line of thinking is that by dividing the schedule this way, it doesn't seem as daunting. — Bob, Aurora, CO
The noted Eastern philosopher John Fox used to like to say "It's not when you play, it's who you play." And that always seemed trite (like "it is what it is"), but there's also a kernel of truth in it.
I think you can subdivide them in your mind however you want, but the core importance of being strong in your division doesn't change.
And as messy as this division is (and god help me, I do love the mess), if you go 5-1 in the NFC South, your team is probably good enough to be competitive in other places.
But the other thing you have to do is play the one in front of you. While I understand the temptation to create categories, the boring truth about the NFL is that you worry about the Bears in Week 1, and then the Falcons in Week 2, and then the Browns in Week 3.
To your larger point, the schedule is what it is (dang it, that does come in handy sometimes), so you go play it. Getting freaked out about strength of schedule numbers, or "first-place schedule," is probably a waste of time, for the reasons we went into in a previous Mailbag. The Panthers only have three opponents that the Falcons, Saints, and Buccaneers don't also have, so to me, the difference is rather overstated.
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Hello Darin, are you still upset with me? I hope not as I truly enjoy your Ask the Old Guy column. This team has grown, gotten brighter with enthusiasm, and the passion that the players have is simply electrifying. The job that Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis have done has been edge-of-your-seat excitement. Now, finally, for my questions. Do you think Jonathon Brooks will be successful after all the time away and injuries to the same leg both times?
Question one. Do you think Brad Idzik will finally allow Bryce to ball out or do you think Dave will have him being conservative again this season? I truly believe that if Bryce Young is giving that, it will finally show everyone that he is going to be the future of the Panthers, or they need to move on. I honestly believe he would shine.
Question 2: How do you feel about the schedule, and how well do you think the W- L record will be? Just your opinion.
Now, as I close out my long post, wow, can you believe it, three prime time games this season. Are the Panthers back to the point where we are finally getting respect again? I sure hope so. Next thing you know they will actually play in another international game or on a holiday. #KEEPPOUNDING — Cheryl, Fuquay Varina, NC
I could never be upset with you, Cheryl; you're part of the FOTM family. That's a lifetime appointment.
The version of Jonathon Brooks we're seeing on the field during OTAs is encouraging. Because we haven't seen it on an NFL field for the last two years, it's easy to forget, but he has explosive speed, and there are times when you see that pop on the practice field. He's a different player than Chuba Hubbard, and that's a positive because the contrast makes each of them better.
As for the offense, I think people have realized that Bryce can be successful when he moves it downfield. There are going to be games like the Packers last year (when the weather and Micah Parsons were working against you) that the emphasis becomes getting it out quickly and being careful with the ball, and working the small margins of the game. But on the whole, they've seen what Young can do in some of those late-game situations.
It also helps that the receiver room is better than it's been in some time. It was already pretty good, but adding a John Metchie III and a Chris Brazzell II to the mix creates competition for the six or seven roster spots. When you have eight or nine guys on the roster now who have either earned defined roles in the past (including the special teamers like Brycen Tremayne and Dan Chisena) or have the potential to do so (like Brazzell and Jimmy Horn Jr., it creates the competition that you want.
I try to stay out of the business of predicting records because there are too many variables outside the control of reasonable people. But the team is better for sure, on a more stable footing in terms of personnel than it's been in some time. As they've shown in going from two wins to five to eight, there's a steady progression that's hard to argue against.
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Hi Darin! This is my first submission of the new preseason, and I've missed the FOTM family. Great to be back. My question comes a little out of left field, and I hope it's not inappropriate. I was going back through some old Panthers news and commentaries the other day, and a former player's name popped up that I haven't heard in a long time. I'm curious as to what's happened to Matt Corral, and I'm praying that his life has taken a turn for the better. Thanks, Darin - looking forward to a super Panthers season. — Jeff, Concord, NC
The weekly Matt Corral question was a staple of the 'Bag back in the day, partially because Matt played quarterback, and the backup quarterbacks always create a particular fascination.
Right now, he's playing in the UFL and was just traded to Orlando. And if you think going to Orlando is a good thing to happen to you (I continue to wonder why Orlando is, and I haven't gotten a decent answer yet), then he's still playing football. According to my daughter, the internet detective (she used to be in a sorority, which qualifies her to be in the CIA), Matt got married a while back and they're expecting and he seems happy and in a good place.
That's good news, because he was a good kid who found himself in some unfortunate situations. There are a lot of people, here and elsewhere, pulling for him. And there's nothing wrong with wanting the best for people.
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In October 2022, two months into high school, I started writing into the 'Bag. Here we are in May 2026, and I will be graduating on the last Friday of the month. Crazy how time flies! This fall, I'll be moving to Evanston, Illinois, to attend Northwestern for college. Unfortunately, this means I will be less than 15 miles from Soldier Field, so I will be completely surrounded by Chicago Bears fans.
How can I stand my ground and defend myself from fans of "Da Bears?" Also, shoutout to Micah! — Zach, Charlotte
They grow up so fast.
Young Zach here is a Mailbag all-timer, for the same reason he's going to be a raging success at Northwestern and in the rest of his life. He begins by being curious and caring about people. Start your day that way, and you're 90 percent of the way to being productive and happy.
So when you get to Chicago, just continue to drink it in and wring every ounce out of the experience. Take a day off sometime and sit in the sunshine at Wrigley and watch baseball, or talk your way into a restaurant by telling them you're Abe Froman, or hijack a parade and lead the band in a singalong.
If you get into an argument with Bears fans, tell them you come to a place where legendary middle linebackers come from, guys like Sam Mills and Luke Kuechly. Since you're likely going to be surrounded by young people, the recency of the Hall of Famers should help your case. And even though Chicago is an amazing city, you are from the center of the universe, Charlotte, North Carolina, and as such, more fortunate than 99 percent of all humans who have ever lived. Walk with that confidence.
But mostly, you just need to continue to GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH, and know that the Mailbag family is very proud of you and can't wait to see what's next.
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Why are the Panthers, you, Cat Crave, and others downplaying our need for another inside linebacker? Trevin Wallace may be a good backup, but not a starter. We may be weak at tight end and elsewhere, but ILB is a real need that has not been addressed. If Wallace were the answer, Morgan and Kuechly would have fixed after two years. Let's get a capable ILB, please. — Joe, Anderson, SC
Most of the reason is that they have a Devin Lloyd now. That's going to make everyone around him, from Wallace to safety Tre'von Moehrig to cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, better.
The example of Luke Kuechly and some of the rest of the Panthers linebacker lineage is educational. It's great to have a Thomas Davis next to your guy, but it's not necessary to have a top-shelf defense. The Panthers have gotten good work out of players such as Carlton Bailey (who lined up next to Sam Mills) or James Anderson (who mostly played next to Jon Beason) because they weren't the focal point of the defense. That's no slight to Bailey or Anderson, both very good players. But they get better when surrounded by better people.
Lloyd has the potential to be a difference maker here — and no disrespect to any previous linebackers here — but to be the kind of guy who makes the players around him better in a way that no one has done since Kuechly retired.
On his own, Wallace has shown he can be a solid player; he's fast, smart, and he doesn't mind sticking a shoulder into someone. And now that he's got Lloyd next to him, we have the opportunity to see the best version of him. Which he needs to bring, because this roster is more competitive than recent years, and guys like Claudin Cherelus and Bam Martin-Scott are trying to get on the field as well.
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Hi Darin, Just saw that Tershawn Wharton had a procedure on his neck and is expected to miss extended time. To the fan, this seems like too late in the off-season to have neck surgery and the resulting MIA from team activities and games. Can you shed some light on what was happening behind the scenes that caused Turk to finally pull the plug and have surgery? Thanks for keeping us in the loop, Darin. I look forward to your columns every week. — Linda, Charlotte
It wasn't as if he knew he needed it since the end of last season and delayed. As Dave Canales said last week, Wharton felt something recently, got it checked out, and found out he needed to get the work done.
He's still around the building, still participating (though the injured players were held out of the pit crew competitions this week), and hoping to make a return later this season.
And as Ejiro Evero noted earlier, the hope is that he can return to the field later this season, to add to a group that saw the addition of Lee Hunter in the draft before they knew about his situation.
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Hi, Old Guy. Oldest Guy back again. Turned 86 in March -- guess that defines a die-hard fan. Kathy and I downsized 90 percent and moved into The Laurels in Highland Creek, a wonderful assisted living Facility. No more chores for us! I can't stand, can't walk, and vision's going, too, but I zip around on my 5-speed, joy-stick controller electric wheelchair. I know it's waaay too early, but what do you think about the season's W/L total number that's out there? When I saw my bookie's got it at 6 1/2, I had to jump on it. I see six of those W's coming from our division!
I thought the draft picks for OL and WR would increase our average score by 6-7 points per game, and our young team would benefit from the experience of getting to the playoffs last year. Ever the optimist, I wear my Mailbox honorarium with pride. Keep up the good work. (and I'm one reader who can put Gantt and the mayor's office together...Yale Lary was too easy.) Your fan (and a voter if you need one) — Jim, Charlotte
Man, this is legendary for so many reasons. But Jim, being old school and having a bookie at the assisted living facility, takes it to the next level. I can't and don't want to invest in those markets myself, but I trust that he's responsible in a way that many might not be. Gambling's easy on your phone. Back in Jim's day, you had to want to get a little action on the game and be willing to talk to an actual human being to do it. The world was a simpler place then.
Again, predictions can be a fool's errand and a trap for people looking for attention, and I don't need the approval of anonymous people on social media to validate my experience (besides, I have Jim voting for me, what else would I ever need?). There are a lot of variables involved, but the trend line is improving here. The roster is better, the coaching staff is stable in a way it hasn't been for a minute, and they're all improving together, making their processes cleaner every day.
That can only be a positive.
So enjoy the good life, sir, you've earned it.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers; Sunday, October 4, at 8:20 p.m. Wait. I thought that pride cometh before the fall? — John, Cary, NC
Oh, baby, I see what you did there, John. Try the veal. That kind of dad joke is automatic Friend Of The Mailbag material. Your T-shirt is already in the mail.
I have an idea sir. We need a T-shirt that says, "Got Darin? We do. Just ask." — Wade, Columbia City, IN
I'm just grateful to have merch to send to John; I'm not looking to expand the line.
Hey, my name is Miles, and I was wondering what your prediction was for how many wins and losses we would have this upcoming season. Keep Pounding! — Miles, Travelers Rest, SC
The answer is 17, combined. I charge extra for more specific questions. Either that or John inspired me to go full dad-joke today.
I'm not sure that I saw the Hall of Fame game at Bank of America Stadium advertised last year for Julius Peppers. I 100 percent want to make sure I am at the one for Luke this year! I want to make sure I can yell "LUUUUUUUUUUUUUKE" with everyone! Is that something that will get announced closer to the start of the season? — Joseph, Concord, NC
Indeed, it will, Joseph, so stay tuned to Panthers.com for the latest on that. (We announced it last year, too; you just weren't paying attention. I told Julius, and he was very disappointed in you.)
As stated multiple times previously, I'm such a big fan of the Panthers.com and YouTube content. Would there ever be a chance of getting an old-school internet-type blog connected to the official website? Maybe let some of us consistent call-ins long post between ourselves before bringing questions to the guru? — William, Mokelumne Hill, CA
Like a message board? You couldn't pay me enough to moderate that on the internet of the year of our lord 2026. Giving up Twitter seems like child's play compared to my eagerness to not do that.
No question today, but a quote I'd like you to store in the back of your mind with the hope of using it when the season is ending: "Of teams that made the playoffs last season, the odds are least in favor of the Panthers, who are favored in just three games in 2026." SMH! Sort of insulting, but hopefully it will be motivation for our guys! This appeared here. Keep Pounding! — Tanis, Yadkinville, NC
Filed away for future reference. And I'm not the only one.