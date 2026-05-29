Ask The Old Guy: Racing into the summer

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Hello Darin, are you still upset with me? I hope not as I truly enjoy your Ask the Old Guy column. This team has grown, gotten brighter with enthusiasm, and the passion that the players have is simply electrifying. The job that Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis have done has been edge-of-your-seat excitement. Now, finally, for my questions. Do you think Jonathon Brooks will be successful after all the time away and injuries to the same leg both times?

Question one. Do you think Brad Idzik will finally allow Bryce to ball out or do you think Dave will have him being conservative again this season? I truly believe that if Bryce Young is giving that, it will finally show everyone that he is going to be the future of the Panthers, or they need to move on. I honestly believe he would shine.

Question 2: How do you feel about the schedule, and how well do you think the W- L record will be? Just your opinion.

Now, as I close out my long post, wow, can you believe it, three prime time games this season. Are the Panthers back to the point where we are finally getting respect again? I sure hope so. Next thing you know they will actually play in another international game or on a holiday. #KEEPPOUNDING — Cheryl, Fuquay Varina, NC

I could never be upset with you, Cheryl; you're part of the FOTM family. That's a lifetime appointment.

The version of Jonathon Brooks we're seeing on the field during OTAs is encouraging. Because we haven't seen it on an NFL field for the last two years, it's easy to forget, but he has explosive speed, and there are times when you see that pop on the practice field. He's a different player than Chuba Hubbard, and that's a positive because the contrast makes each of them better.

As for the offense, I think people have realized that Bryce can be successful when he moves it downfield. There are going to be games like the Packers last year (when the weather and Micah Parsons were working against you) that the emphasis becomes getting it out quickly and being careful with the ball, and working the small margins of the game. But on the whole, they've seen what Young can do in some of those late-game situations.

It also helps that the receiver room is better than it's been in some time. It was already pretty good, but adding a John Metchie III and a Chris Brazzell II to the mix creates competition for the six or seven roster spots. When you have eight or nine guys on the roster now who have either earned defined roles in the past (including the special teamers like Brycen Tremayne and Dan Chisena) or have the potential to do so (like Brazzell and Jimmy Horn Jr., it creates the competition that you want.