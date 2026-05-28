Panthers get first-hand look at what attention to detail and competitiveness bring to Hendrick Motorsports

Moments before the Panthers players and coaches arrived on four buses Thursday morning, Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman and four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon was preparing the team's Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center for guests. When he looked to the corner and saw two of the four armchairs in a waiting area slightly askew, scooched over from a previous conversation, he walked over and meticulously moved two of them himself, stepped back to see if they were straight, before adjusting again so they'd all be at perfect right angles around the circular table in the middle. He didn't ask someone to do it, or see if anyone noticed him. The NASCAR Hall of Famer himself, the guy with 93 career Cup wins, made sure it was just so. (It's not unlike when Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly helps the Panthers equipment staff set up shoulder pads on game day, and it may say something about why certain people become Hall of Famers.)