Panthers add a tight end to the roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another tight end to the roster on Wednesday.
The team signed former Nebraska tight end Heinrich Haarberg.
A former starting quarterback at Nebraska, he got time at tight end throughout his years with the Cornhuskers, evolving from a Taysom Hill-esque gadget player into a full-time tight end.
The 6-foot-4, 237-pounder caught 11 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, and was 5-3 as a starting quarterback in 2023.
They were down a tight end after Bryce Pierre was waived-injured on Monday.
To make room for him on the roster, they waived outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad.
View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, May 18th.