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Panthers add a tight end to the roster

May 20, 2026 at 09:26 AM
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Darin Gantt
2026 Roster Moves Verizon

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another tight end to the roster on Wednesday.

The team signed former Nebraska tight end Heinrich Haarberg.

A former starting quarterback at Nebraska, he got time at tight end throughout his years with the Cornhuskers, evolving from a Taysom Hill-esque gadget player into a full-time tight end.

The 6-foot-4, 237-pounder caught 11 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, and was 5-3 as a starting quarterback in 2023.

They were down a tight end after Bryce Pierre was waived-injured on Monday.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad.

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PHOTOS: Panthers voluntary offseason program 5/18

View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, May 18th.

Haynes King, Bryce Young, Will Grier and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King, Bryce Young, Will Grier and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Maz Mwansa is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maz Mwansa is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cam Jackson is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Jackson is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Stone Forsythe, Chandler Zavala, Monroe Freeling, Nick Samac, Isaia Glass and Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Stone Forsythe, Chandler Zavala, Monroe Freeling, Nick Samac, Isaia Glass and Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble and Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble and Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Taylor Moton and Rasheed Walker are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Taylor Moton and Rasheed Walker are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen during rookie signings Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen during rookie signings Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown and Jamal Kearney are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Derrick Brown and Jamal Kearney are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jamal Kearney, Todd Wash and LaBryan Ray are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jamal Kearney, Todd Wash and LaBryan Ray are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II, Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II, Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ikem Ekwonu is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard and Xavier Legette are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard and Xavier Legette are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Luke Fortner, Chandler Zavala and Ja'Tyre Carter are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Luke Fortner, Chandler Zavala and Ja'Tyre Carter are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 51

Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III and Will Grier are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Tyus III and Will Grier are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Demani Richardson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Demani Richardson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen, Jackson Kuwatch, Maema Njonmeta and Tyrek Funderburk are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen, Jackson Kuwatch, Maema Njonmeta and Tyrek Funderburk are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kobe Prentice is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 51

Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Derrick Brown is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Samac, Saahdiq Charles, Joshua Gray, Joe Gilbert, Ese Dubre, Cam Miller and Rashad Rochelle are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Samac, Saahdiq Charles, Joshua Gray, Joe Gilbert, Ese Dubre, Cam Miller and Rashad Rochelle are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
LaBryan Ray is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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LaBryan Ray is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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