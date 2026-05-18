Dave Canales: Tershawn Wharton "recovering great" after neck surgery

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton for some time after he had a recent neck surgery.
Wharton will likely begin the summer on the physically unable to perform list, but he is expected to be able to play at some point this year.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales didn't offer any timelines on Monday, but said Wharton was "recovering great."
"Basically, it was about a week and a half ago, (he) just was feeling a little bit of discomfort and went in and talked to Denny (Kellington, the team's vice president of player health and performance), and Denny was like, this is something we should take a look at," Canales said. "They found some things that needed to be addressed from a surgical standpoint.
"Obviously, with the timetable of the season and all those things, this is something that needs to be done now, and he's recovering great, and we'll just take it week by week and see where he's at."
The 27-year-old signed last offseason in free agency after five years with the Chiefs. He missed eight games last year with injuries.
The Panthers added depth to the defensive line by drafting Lee Hunter in the second round, to go with former Pro Bowler Derrick Brown and 2025 free agent addition Bobby Brown III.
Canales said that drafting Hunter happened well before anything was known about Wharton's condition, and that he was among the young players who would need to step up, along with 2025 fifth-round draft pick Cam Jackson.
"It's very important now, just depending on what the timeline looks like," Canales said. "And I don't have specific dates right now, but to get big young bodies into the program is always a good thing, with Monroe (Freeling, their first round pick), and then with Lee, right off the bat with the first two picks, quality players who we expect to be in the mix to compete to help our team. It was, philosophically speaking, the best available, absolutely. And then when these big, physical, violent players come along, we were really excited to be able to add those guys.
"And now in a different way, Lee, Cam Jackson, these guys that we've brought into our program are going to really need to step up for the guys in different roles."
View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Thursday, May 14th.