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Dave Canales: Tershawn Wharton "recovering great" after neck surgery

May 18, 2026 at 01:34 PM
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Darin Gantt
Tershawn Wharton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tershawn Wharton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton for some time after he had a recent neck surgery.

Wharton will likely begin the summer on the physically unable to perform list, but he is expected to be able to play at some point this year.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales didn't offer any timelines on Monday, but said Wharton was "recovering great."

"Basically, it was about a week and a half ago, (he) just was feeling a little bit of discomfort and went in and talked to Denny (Kellington, the team's vice president of player health and performance), and Denny was like, this is something we should take a look at," Canales said. "They found some things that needed to be addressed from a surgical standpoint.

"Obviously, with the timetable of the season and all those things, this is something that needs to be done now, and he's recovering great, and we'll just take it week by week and see where he's at."

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The 27-year-old signed last offseason in free agency after five years with the Chiefs. He missed eight games last year with injuries.

The Panthers added depth to the defensive line by drafting Lee Hunter in the second round, to go with former Pro Bowler Derrick Brown and 2025 free agent addition Bobby Brown III.

Canales said that drafting Hunter happened well before anything was known about Wharton's condition, and that he was among the young players who would need to step up, along with 2025 fifth-round draft pick Cam Jackson.

"It's very important now, just depending on what the timeline looks like," Canales said. "And I don't have specific dates right now, but to get big young bodies into the program is always a good thing, with Monroe (Freeling, their first round pick), and then with Lee, right off the bat with the first two picks, quality players who we expect to be in the mix to compete to help our team. It was, philosophically speaking, the best available, absolutely. And then when these big, physical, violent players come along, we were really excited to be able to add those guys.

"And now in a different way, Lee, Cam Jackson, these guys that we've brought into our program are going to really need to step up for the guys in different roles."

PHOTOS: Panthers voluntary offseason program 5/14

View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Thursday, May 14th.

Trevin Wallace is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevin Wallace is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Pierre and Dan Chisena are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Pierre and Dan Chisena are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jamil Muhammad is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jamil Muhammad is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis and Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis and Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom, Jamil Muhammad and Jamil Muhammad are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Incoom, Jamil Muhammad and Jamil Muhammad are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk and Cam Miller are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk and Cam Miller are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brendon Lewis and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brendon Lewis and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Taylor Moton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Taylor Moton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Montrell Johnson Jr and John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Montrell Johnson Jr and John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chris Smith and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Smith and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devonta Smith and Demani Richardson are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Devonta Smith and Demani Richardson are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV and Jacorey Thomas are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV and Jacorey Thomas are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njonmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njonmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kobe Prentice is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith, Ese Dubre and Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith, Ese Dubre and Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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