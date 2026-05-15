Second-rounder Lee Hunter signs rookie contract

He was a first-team All-Big 12 pick last year, after posting 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He could be an immediate benefit on run downs with his size.

He also seems comfortable here in his new situation, calling it a "blessing" to be drafted to a team that features Derrick Brown up front. And by the smile on his face and constant chatter, it seems to confirm his feeling.