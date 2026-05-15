Second-rounder Lee Hunter signs rookie contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers wrapped up their draft class on Friday.
Second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter signed his four-year deal, taking care of the paperwork early.
The other six picks, including first-rounder Monroe Freeling, signed on May 7, the night before the start of rookie minicamp.
Hunter was the 49th overall pick after the Panthers traded up a couple of spots to get him, and they made up the cost with deals later in the draft.
He was a first-team All-Big 12 pick last year, after posting 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He could be an immediate benefit on run downs with his size.
He also seems comfortable here in his new situation, calling it a "blessing" to be drafted to a team that features Derrick Brown up front. And by the smile on his face and constant chatter, it seems to confirm his feeling.
"I just like to have fun," Hunter said. "I like to juice myself up, juice guys up around me, and if you got juice, I feel like energy just rubs off. And if everybody around you has got juice, that's a scary defense."
View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Thursday, May 14th.