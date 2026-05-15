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Second-rounder Lee Hunter signs rookie contract

May 15, 2026 at 12:23 PM
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Darin Gantt
Lee Hunter is seen during rookie signings Friday, May 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen during rookie signings Friday, May 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers wrapped up their draft class on Friday.

Second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter signed his four-year deal, taking care of the paperwork early.

The other six picks, including first-rounder Monroe Freeling, signed on May 7, the night before the start of rookie minicamp.

Hunter was the 49th overall pick after the Panthers traded up a couple of spots to get him, and they made up the cost with deals later in the draft.

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He was a first-team All-Big 12 pick last year, after posting 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He could be an immediate benefit on run downs with his size.

He also seems comfortable here in his new situation, calling it a "blessing" to be drafted to a team that features Derrick Brown up front. And by the smile on his face and constant chatter, it seems to confirm his feeling.

"I just like to have fun," Hunter said. "I like to juice myself up, juice guys up around me, and if you got juice, I feel like energy just rubs off. And if everybody around you has got juice, that's a scary defense."

PHOTOS: Panthers voluntary offseason program 5/14

View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Thursday, May 14th.

Trevin Wallace is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevin Wallace is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Pierre and Dan Chisena are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Pierre and Dan Chisena are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jamil Muhammad is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jamil Muhammad is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis and Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis and Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom, Jamil Muhammad and Jamil Muhammad are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Incoom, Jamil Muhammad and Jamil Muhammad are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk and Cam Miller are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk and Cam Miller are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brendon Lewis and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brendon Lewis and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Taylor Moton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Taylor Moton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Montrell Johnson Jr and John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Montrell Johnson Jr and John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chris Smith and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Smith and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devonta Smith and Demani Richardson are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Devonta Smith and Demani Richardson are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV and Jacorey Thomas are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV and Jacorey Thomas are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njonmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njonmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kobe Prentice is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith, Ese Dubre and Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith, Ese Dubre and Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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