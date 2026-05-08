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For Monroe Freeling, rookie minicamp is about breaking the ice

May 08, 2026 at 03:44 PM
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Darin Gantt
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Rookie minicamp is about learning new things in a hurry, but at least for first-round pick Monroe Freeling, that process is easier than for most.

For starters, he had a quick three-and-a-half-hour drive from his Charleston, S.C., home to get here Thursday morning.

But also, because his gregarious nature makes it easier for him to navigate new situations, as he did Friday morning over an early breakfast.

"I mean, when you put a bunch of people who haven't been around each other together for the first time, the forced conversation, I think at breakfast I was around a couple of offensive linemen and no one was talking," Freeling said after the hour-long practice. "I was like, all right, let's get an icebreaker going, tell me something about yourself and something like that."

The things he learned might have been ice-breaking but not ground-breaking. Some of the guys he's around this weekend like to fish or play video games.

"We're all trying to maybe ask if they golf so they can come donate with me," he joked, in reference to his draft-weekend revelation that his hobby was "to donate golf balls to the water at local golf courses."

But mostly, this is about a first bite of the apple for the draft class, along with 10 undrafted free agents, and some tryout players.

Joshua Gray, Monroe Freeling, and Aaron Hall are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said this was mostly about introducing material and then finding out how these young players retain it, particularly Freeling and second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter.

"Just a good head start for hearing the language, ball getting snapped, putting the ball in play," Canales said. "I mean, simple things as that, getting your stance, alignment, assignment always starts off that way. Watching those guys kind of take to that part of it and the coaching, great energy from those guys out there today.

"In this mode, we talk about practice is everything, and this is where we make us, and got to see a little glimpse of that today. Lee, he has a real sense for getting off on the snap, feeling the cadence right now, and guys just learning how to work together. We can play full speed without the contact, you know, if we do those things right. So I was really proud of the guys the way they handled it today."

Freeling's also had a bit more insight into this process, based on the extensive work they did with him in the pre-draft process.

From his Zoom meetings with offensive line coach Joe Gilbert during the spring, he had some introduction to the language, so now it's about repeating. Canales said they gradually add throughout the weekend, to see how they adapt.

"For us, it just gives us a sense of who is this learner," Canales said. "We've had some exposure with some of the guys through the process, but there's nothing like when you get into the building and see how they operate. Do they work better in a walkthrough setting? Do they work better when they're writing things down? And learn the learners at this point so that we know who we're working with when they come back in with everybody else."

Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Freeling joked that Gilbert being a familiar face helped, although it was a familiar feeling.

"I'm pretty used to getting screamed at by a coach," Freeling joked. "I told him after practice, I've missed getting screamed at by a coach, so it's good to be back here."

"I mean, a lot of it is just getting used to playing next to the guys, like communication is super important, but also just like technique. You can kind of slow down and work on your techniques, especially because it's not live."

And while they mentioned during the draft process that Freeling had the ability to play both sides, he was exclusively on the left for Friday's hour. That's the place he's going to have a chance to compete for a job to begin with (they signed former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal in free agency), or potentially settle in.

But that's a down-the-road concern, because in rookie minicamp, it's mostly about learning where everything is, not getting stepped on (though Hunter almost ran into him while he was tying his cleats), and getting to know the people who will be around throughout the summer.

"We've got to get to know each other," Freeling said. "Offensive line, everyone has to know everybody. Communication is important. The bond is what holds us together."

So that makes those breakfast icebreakers important, as Freeling begins to get used to his new home.

PHOTOS: Rookie minicamp | Day 1

View photos of the 2026 rookie class as they participate in drills on the first day of minicamp on Friday, May 8th.

Haynes King is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Payton is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Payton is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 71

is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 71

Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch and Dave Canales are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch and Dave Canales are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ese Dubre is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 71

Ese Dubre is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaylon Guilbeau is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller and Jaylon Guilbeau are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller and Jaylon Guilbeau are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Brendon Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Brendon Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Martez Poynter is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Martez Poynter is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Malick Meiga and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Malick Meiga and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass and Albert Reese IV are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass and Albert Reese IV are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller, DeVonta Smith and Blake Cotton are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller, DeVonta Smith and Blake Cotton are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jamil Muhammad is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jamil Muhammad is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tony Grimes is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tony Grimes is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Blake Cotton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Blake Cotton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II and Kobe Prentice are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II and Kobe Prentice are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Derrell Bailey, Bryce Pierre, Chris Brazzell II, Kobe Prentice and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Derrell Bailey, Bryce Pierre, Chris Brazzell II, Kobe Prentice and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Joshua Gray is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Montrell Johnson Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Montrell Johnson Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Blake Cotton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Blake Cotton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 71

is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brendon Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Brendon Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II, Haynes King and Rashad Rochelle are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II, Haynes King and Rashad Rochelle are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tyler Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyler Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ese Dubre is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ese Dubre is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley and Jacorey Thomas are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley and Jacorey Thomas are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tre Tyus is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tre Tyus is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 71

is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Brendon Lewis is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Brendon Lewis is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass and Ese Dubre are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass and Ese Dubre are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
62 / 71

is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice, Tyler Moore and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kobe Prentice, Tyler Moore and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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