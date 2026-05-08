For Monroe Freeling, rookie minicamp is about breaking the ice

From his Zoom meetings with offensive line coach Joe Gilbert during the spring, he had some introduction to the language, so now it's about repeating. Canales said they gradually add throughout the weekend, to see how they adapt.

"For us, it just gives us a sense of who is this learner," Canales said. "We've had some exposure with some of the guys through the process, but there's nothing like when you get into the building and see how they operate. Do they work better in a walkthrough setting? Do they work better when they're writing things down? And learn the learners at this point so that we know who we're working with when they come back in with everybody else."