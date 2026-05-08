For Monroe Freeling, rookie minicamp is about breaking the ice

CHARLOTTE — Rookie minicamp is about learning new things in a hurry, but at least for first-round pick Monroe Freeling, that process is easier than for most.
For starters, he had a quick three-and-a-half-hour drive from his Charleston, S.C., home to get here Thursday morning.
But also, because his gregarious nature makes it easier for him to navigate new situations, as he did Friday morning over an early breakfast.
"I mean, when you put a bunch of people who haven't been around each other together for the first time, the forced conversation, I think at breakfast I was around a couple of offensive linemen and no one was talking," Freeling said after the hour-long practice. "I was like, all right, let's get an icebreaker going, tell me something about yourself and something like that."
The things he learned might have been ice-breaking but not ground-breaking. Some of the guys he's around this weekend like to fish or play video games.
"We're all trying to maybe ask if they golf so they can come donate with me," he joked, in reference to his draft-weekend revelation that his hobby was "to donate golf balls to the water at local golf courses."
But mostly, this is about a first bite of the apple for the draft class, along with 10 undrafted free agents, and some tryout players.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales said this was mostly about introducing material and then finding out how these young players retain it, particularly Freeling and second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter.
"Just a good head start for hearing the language, ball getting snapped, putting the ball in play," Canales said. "I mean, simple things as that, getting your stance, alignment, assignment always starts off that way. Watching those guys kind of take to that part of it and the coaching, great energy from those guys out there today.
"In this mode, we talk about practice is everything, and this is where we make us, and got to see a little glimpse of that today. Lee, he has a real sense for getting off on the snap, feeling the cadence right now, and guys just learning how to work together. We can play full speed without the contact, you know, if we do those things right. So I was really proud of the guys the way they handled it today."
Freeling's also had a bit more insight into this process, based on the extensive work they did with him in the pre-draft process.
From his Zoom meetings with offensive line coach Joe Gilbert during the spring, he had some introduction to the language, so now it's about repeating. Canales said they gradually add throughout the weekend, to see how they adapt.
"For us, it just gives us a sense of who is this learner," Canales said. "We've had some exposure with some of the guys through the process, but there's nothing like when you get into the building and see how they operate. Do they work better in a walkthrough setting? Do they work better when they're writing things down? And learn the learners at this point so that we know who we're working with when they come back in with everybody else."
Freeling joked that Gilbert being a familiar face helped, although it was a familiar feeling.
"I'm pretty used to getting screamed at by a coach," Freeling joked. "I told him after practice, I've missed getting screamed at by a coach, so it's good to be back here."
"I mean, a lot of it is just getting used to playing next to the guys, like communication is super important, but also just like technique. You can kind of slow down and work on your techniques, especially because it's not live."
And while they mentioned during the draft process that Freeling had the ability to play both sides, he was exclusively on the left for Friday's hour. That's the place he's going to have a chance to compete for a job to begin with (they signed former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal in free agency), or potentially settle in.
But that's a down-the-road concern, because in rookie minicamp, it's mostly about learning where everything is, not getting stepped on (though Hunter almost ran into him while he was tying his cleats), and getting to know the people who will be around throughout the summer.
"We've got to get to know each other," Freeling said. "Offensive line, everyone has to know everybody. Communication is important. The bond is what holds us together."
So that makes those breakfast icebreakers important, as Freeling begins to get used to his new home.
View photos of the 2026 rookie class as they participate in drills on the first day of minicamp on Friday, May 8th.