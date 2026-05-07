Panthers announce veteran jersey numbers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have assigned jersey numbers to most of their offseason veteran additions.
Numbers are always subject to change, as players are switching more frequently than in the past.
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, one of their first acquisitions in free agency, locked into his No. 5 early.
Since then, linebacker Devin Lloyd has settled into 55.
There was some shuffling among existing players, especially on the defensive line.
Tershawn Wharton's now in 98, Cam Jackson took Wharton's old 99, and Jared Harrison-Hunte is now in 94.
Running back Jonathon Brooks has switched from 24 to 25.
Other new numbers (again, all subject to change) include:
— QB Kenny Pickett 12
— WR John Metchie III 13
— QB Will Grier 14
— CB Tyrek Funderburk 20
— RB AJ Dillon 28
— CB Michael Reid 35
— OLB Nick Hampton 39
— LB Maema Njongmeta 40
— LB Bam Martin-Scott 54
— LB Jared Bartlett 56
— G Joshua Gray 67
— T Stone Forsythe 73
— C Luke Fortner 77
— TE Feleipe Franks 81
You can see the full roster with number updates here.
View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, May 4th.