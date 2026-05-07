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Panthers announce veteran jersey numbers

May 07, 2026 at 07:29 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have assigned jersey numbers to most of their offseason veteran additions.

Numbers are always subject to change, as players are switching more frequently than in the past.

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, one of their first acquisitions in free agency, locked into his No. 5 early.

Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

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Since then, linebacker Devin Lloyd has settled into 55.

There was some shuffling among existing players, especially on the defensive line.

Tershawn Wharton's now in 98, Cam Jackson took Wharton's old 99, and Jared Harrison-Hunte is now in 94.

Tershawn Wharton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Running back Jonathon Brooks has switched from 24 to 25.

Other new numbers (again, all subject to change) include:

— QB Kenny Pickett 12
— WR John Metchie III 13
— QB Will Grier 14
— CB Tyrek Funderburk 20
— RB AJ Dillon 28
— CB Michael Reid 35
— OLB Nick Hampton 39
— LB Maema Njongmeta 40
— LB Bam Martin-Scott 54
— LB Jared Bartlett 56
— G Joshua Gray 67
— T Stone Forsythe 73
— C Luke Fortner 77
— TE Feleipe Franks 81

You can see the full roster with number updates here.

PHOTOS: Panthers voluntary offseason program 5/4

View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, May 4th.

Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 71

Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 71

Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 71

Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 71

Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 71

Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 71

Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 71

Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 71

Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 71

is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 71

Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tershawn Wharton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 71

Tershawn Wharton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 71

is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 71

Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 71

Tyrek Funderburk and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 71

is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Akayleb Evans, Isaiah Simmons and Lathan Ransom are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 71

Akayleb Evans, Isaiah Simmons and Lathan Ransom are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 71

Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jared Bartlett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 71

Jared Bartlett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 71

Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 71

Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 71

Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton and Thomas Incoom are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 71

Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton and Thomas Incoom are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 71

Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 71

Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 71

Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Corey Thornton and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 71

Corey Thornton and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jared Bartlett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 71

Jared Bartlett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Demani Richardson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 71

Demani Richardson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 71

Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 71

Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 71

Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 71

Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 71

Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 71

Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 71

Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 71

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 71

Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 71

Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 71

Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 71

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
45 / 71

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Pierre is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
47 / 71

Bryce Pierre is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
48 / 71

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Jonathon Brooks are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Jonathon Brooks are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 71

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
51 / 71

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 71

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
53 / 71

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 71

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
55 / 71

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
56 / 71

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
57 / 71

Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
58 / 71

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
59 / 71

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Monday, May 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
60 / 71

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers during Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
66 / 71

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
67 / 71

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Chubba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Chubba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Chubba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Chubba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Chubba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Chubba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Chubba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
71 / 71

Bryce Young and Chubba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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