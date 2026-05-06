Inside the draft room

CHARLOTTE — It was precisely 2:39 p.m. when Dan Morgan walked into Bank of America Stadium before the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, a little over five hours before it started, and seven hours before he'd pick.
He was looking slightly tanned, more or less relaxed, and carrying the jacket he'd change into later after his traditional half-round of golf the morning of the event.
"How'd you hit 'em?"
"Only played one good hole all day, and it was the last one," Morgan laughed. "That's usually how it goes."
As long as that one works out, that's usually enough to keep you coming back. And that's a story about the Panthers general manager's golf game as well as this year's draft class.
As much time as they spent preparing, and as many times as they worked through the hundreds of possibilities of what might happen in front of them, it rarely worked out as well as it did with their first two picks — which they used on offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and defensive tackle Lee Hunter.
To get those two guys, that was a scenario almost too good to be true, and one they weren't counting on.
But that one time when it worked out was all that mattered.