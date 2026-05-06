Inside the draft room

In football terms, Morgan was fine making the small move up because the defensive tackle class was top-heavy, and after Hunter, there was a drop to the next layer of players on the board at his position. But it also wasn't a large price to pay for someone you want.

"Having Eric and his group, the stuff that they do arms me at least with the confidence of whatever we're going to do trade-wise," Tilis said. "Take a guy like Lee Hunter. We're not going to try to get too caught up in, we've got to make sure our fifth-round pick is great. We're not going to lose sight of value.

"The stuff that we can control in the drafts is at the top. And then if guys pan out late, that's great. That happens. If we knew (last year's undrafted rookie kicker) Ryan Fitzgerald was going to be as good as he was, he would have been drafted, right? Let's just make sure that we have good value on whatever trades that we make, and we believe that the guys we draft early are going to be the ones that are most likely to contribute for us."

For the rest of Friday night, there were more calls than action. They explored moving up and back, but couldn't find the right fits. And even after taking wide receiver Chris Brazzell II 83rd overall, the calls didn't stop. They're always looking, but nothing is happening. And that can get frustrating when you've built a reputation for dealing (six trades in their first two drafts together).

"I love trading," Tilis admits, though a verb like admit makes it sound like he's doing something wrong, and it hasn't been proven as such.

"I love the trades. I would trade all the time if I could," he continued. "To me, that's always fun because it's such an imperfect system. We all have these point charts. We're all very confident in them. But at the same time, everybody also understands we have no idea what they mean. So, it's just kind of fun to figure it out with the other teams.

"But then, outside of trading, my favorite part is the pick right before we pick. Where you're just waiting, what are they going to do? Usually, we've got one guy, and then we have a backup, and what's going to happen? That tenseness, it's like third-and-5, what's going to happen here?"