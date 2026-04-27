Grading the Panthers' 2026 Draft Class

CHARLOTTE— The 2026 NFL draft has come to a close and the Carolina Panthers have welcomed seven new faces to the team. From first-round selection Monroe Freeling to seventh-rounder Jackson Kuwatch and every pick in-between, the Panthers came away with a class that many national pundits graded out as an A.
Let's take a look at some of those grades along with the analysis of the Panthers draft class.
PFF Staff— Highest-graded pick (2025): S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions (85.9)
Freeling: Freeling is still a young tackle prospect with untapped potential, but he showed clear signs of improvement as a pass protector from 2024 (65.3 PFF grade) to 2025 (86.1). This provides Carolina with another starting option at left tackle, with Ikem Ekwonu coming off a major late-season injury when he will be on his fifth-year option.
Hunter: Hunter showed steady improvement across four seasons, culminating in a career-best 80.9 PFF grade in 2025. He earned an 84.5 run-defense grade, 12th among FBS interior defenders, finishing in the 96th percentile in run-stop rate. His pass-rush profile was solid but unspectacular, generating 26 pressures and a 72.1 grade, with above-average marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.
Brazzell: Brazzell is a boom-or-bust vertical receiver capable of posting 100 yards one week and 20 the next. His route tree is limited, but what he does — winning downfield — he does very well. In a vertical offense, he projects as a high-upside outside receiver who will likely begin his career as a WR3. If a team bets on his skill set and he hits, he has the potential to become an impact player.
Lee: Lee, No. 114 on PFF's Big Board, offers an intriguing developmental profile, as his size, length and leaping ability translate to strong ball skills. He earned a 66.5 PFF grade in 2025 after a stronger 76.2 mark in 2023, and he recorded eight pass breakups in each of the past two seasons. His run defense, tackling and penalty discipline remain areas for improvement, but the physical tools and ball production point to late-round value.
Hecht: Hecht delivered a strong 2025 campaign, earning an 80.3 PFF overall grade that ranked fourth among centers. He brings a balanced profile, ranking 10th in PFF run-blocking grade (77.7) while holding up adequately in pass protection. Across 759 snaps, he allowed just seven pressures, with zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, and committed no penalties.
Wheatley: Wheatley is a long, springy athlete best suited for single-high roles. His slender build can be exposed in the box, but he offers strong range and coverage ability in space.
Grade: A+
Carter Bahns—Since the Panthers clearly want to see things through with Bryce Young, it makes sense to build the offense around him. Adding more protection with a first-round offensive tackle was a logical step in that direction, as was the Chris Brazzell II pick at No. 83.
Carolina had been strongly tied to tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 19, and while giving Young another receiving option in the first round rather than the third would have been splashier, there is nothing wrong with taking Monroe Freeling in that spot. He might be a bit of a project, though.
Lee Hunter, on the other hand, is no project. He was an absolute force at Texas Tech last year and at UCF the three seasons prior. The Panthers found an excellent run-stopper on Day 2 with what is their best pick of the draft.
Grade: A-
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald—The first selection is doing a lot for me with this grade. Monroe Freeling ended up as my OT1 and a top-10 player for me. He rapidly developed in his final season at Georgia and has Pro Bowl upside at left tackle because of his size, athleticism, and improved technique and strength. He not only fills a need with Ikem Ekwonu recovering from an injury, but could provide future flexibility for Ekwonu to move inside or to right tackle.
The Panthers went with defensive tackle Lee Hunter in the second round, adding an interior defender to hopefully complement Derrick Brown. I want Hunter to start using his size more, but he flashes disruption from the nose tackle spot. Chris Brazzell II is a tall, toolsy wide receiver who can take the top off the defense. He is still a developing player who lacks route-running polish in Tennessee's Ponzi scheme offense, but he had experience doing more at Tulane. He's an interesting dart throw for the Panthers to add deep speed to complement the burly wide receivers Carolina currently has in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, all while not sacrificing the size they prefer.
The Panthers added more depth to their defensive back room in cornerback Will Lee III and safety Zakee Wheatley, with Wheatley having a chance to start early or get playing time in defensive back-heavy sub packages.
Grade: B
Rob Maaddi—OT Monroe Freeling (19) was often considered a top-10 pick. He's a prototypical left tackle. DL Lee Hunter (49) is a playmaker on the interior of the line. WR Chris Brazzell II (83), CB Will Lee III (129), OL Sam Hecht (144) and S Zakee Wheatley (151) are among a Day 3 haul.
Grade: A-
Danny Kelly—The Panthers' draft wasn't sexy, but I was impressed with their haul. They played things patiently in the first round and landed an ultra athletic, high-upside left tackle in Georgia's Monroe Freeling, a pick that fills an underrated need for Carolina. Freeling needs to get stronger in the run game, but he gives the team a potential long-term answer on the blindside. In the second round, GM Dan Morgan opted to add some beef to the defensive line in the form of Texas Tech's Lee Hunter, a stout, powerful nose tackle prospect who clogs up the run game, holds his ground at the point of attack, and offers some upside to develop more in the pass rush area. Dropping him in next to Derrick Brown gives the team a formidable interior presence. The Panthers got excellent value in the third round as well in Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell II, who needs to add branches to his route tree but brings springy athleticism and rare body control in a 6-foot-4, 198-pound frame. He can line up at the Z receiver spot and be a great complement to outside X receiver Tetairoa McMillan and slot man Jalen Coker. Fifth-rounders in center Sam Hecht and safety Zakee Wheatley could end up on the field sooner than later. Overall, the Panthers came away with three potential early-impact starters before adding some intriguing depth pieces on day three.
Grade: A
Connor Rogers—The Panthers had a pretty steady draft, but then found excellent value in rounds five and seven.
Freeling can be a long-term answer at left tackle, but I like that in this spot, he doesn't have to play right away if there are growing pains this summer. He was only a one-year starter at Georgia, but he ended the season on a very strong stretch of play. He has the athleticism to be a strong zone run game blocker, but there is still consistency in landing on targets to be ironed out.
Lee Hunter is the total opposite. He lacks the athleticism to offer true upside, but there are years of tape (at multiple programs) showing he is a space-eating, two-gapping run stopper. He did tap into some pass rush ability in his final college season, but that's not what he's being drafted for.
In talking to NFL teams, Brazzell was always going to fall further than where many media rankings (including mine) had him. His explosive speed, catch radius and reliable hands are easily worth taking a chance on in round three.
It's hard not to like both Sam Hecht and Zakee Wheatley as potential starters from day three. They played at a high level against good competition in college football. Hecht did his best work as a zone run game blocker, while Wheatley plays very in control, limiting ball carriers from explosive plays.
Kuwatch is an interesting seventh round pick. He ends up on the ground a lot against the run, but he's an agile athlete who plays without fear heading downhill. It's a nice bonus that he's contributed nearly 300 snaps on special teams the last two seasons combined.
I think this draft will be underappreciated because it's not flashy, but often times those are drafts we look back at in a positive way.
Grade: B+
Chad Reuter—Carolina found good value in Round 1 with Freeling, an up-and-coming tackle who could replace left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (who is coming off a ruptured patellar tendon) this year or next, after his rookie contract runs out. The Panthers swapped late-round picks with the Vikings to add Hunter's wide frame and nimble feet to their defensive line, then took a chance on the 6-foot-4 Brazzell as an effective downfield playmaker, even though they used their first-round picks over the previous two drafts on outside receivers (Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette).
The competitive Lee could become a starter with improved technique. Hecht and Wheatley were steals in the fifth round. They are both productive, experienced players who will compete for starts as rookies at center and safety, respectively. The Panthers should be looking for pass-rush help in the undrafted free agent market.
Grade: A-
Mel Kiper Jr.—The team's first two picks were good prospects and in line value-wise, but I didn't consider either position as a big need. Carolina added Monroe Freeling to a pretty good group of tackles in Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton and Rasheed Walker. Freeling hasn't quite developed his run blocking yet (he has only 18 career starts and is 21 years old), but he's really good in pass protection. I love his 34¾-inch arms and alertness on stunts. And Lee Hunter is an incredible run defender, with 52 run stops over the past three seasons. The team has Derrick Brown, Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III there, so D-coordinator Ejiro Evero has some depth at hand.
The Panthers checked a box in Round 3 with Chris Brazzell II, who will team with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker at receiver. Despite being 6-foot-4, he is explosive and ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the combine. I would have liked to see a tight end, but Brazzell will contribute in similar ways in the red zone.
One of the players Carolina passed on in Round 1 was Dillon Thieneman, and the Panthers ended up with Zakee Wheatley at safety. The fifth-round pick will back up Nick Scott. He's a thumper with 163 tackles over the past two seasons. I also liked the Sam Hecht and Will Lee III picks as the Panthers rounded out a decent draft class.
Grade: B
Rob Rang—The unfortunate injury to Ikem Ekwonu in the playoffs this past winter made it critical that GM Dan Morgan add a talented tackle early in this draft. Monroe Freeling started only one year at Georgia and therefore comes with inherent risk, but he has the traits to project as a future frontline NFL left tackle, so this selection makes a lot of sense. I love the addition of burly defensive tackle Lee Hunter in the second round, as well as wideout Chris Brazzell II as a vertical threat in the third. My favorite of the Panthers' Day 3 selections was Kansas State's Sam Hecht, whose quickness, agility and clean technique could make him a future starter — perhaps as early as this year. This wasn't a flashy draft, but I thought it was a smart one with quality players added at positions of concern.
Grade: B
Dane Brugler—Favorite pick: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Had Freeling returned to Georgia for his senior year, there's a good chance we would have been talking about him as a top-10 pick in the 2027 draft. He needs more experience but has all the ability to become a long-term left tackle — currently a question mark for the Panthers.
Day 3 pick who could surprise: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
Carolina brought in Luke Fortner to replace Cade Mays at center, but it won't be a surprise if Hecht makes a serious push for the top spot on the depth chart. Zakee Wheatley should challenge for playing time in the secondary, too.
Ranking: 13 out of 32
Check out photos of each draft pick the Carolina Panthers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft from their college years.