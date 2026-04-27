Grading the Panthers' 2026 Draft Class

Danny Kelly—The Panthers' draft wasn't sexy, but I was impressed with their haul. They played things patiently in the first round and landed an ultra athletic, high-upside left tackle in Georgia's Monroe Freeling, a pick that fills an underrated need for Carolina. Freeling needs to get stronger in the run game, but he gives the team a potential long-term answer on the blindside. In the second round, GM Dan Morgan opted to add some beef to the defensive line in the form of Texas Tech's Lee Hunter, a stout, powerful nose tackle prospect who clogs up the run game, holds his ground at the point of attack, and offers some upside to develop more in the pass rush area. Dropping him in next to Derrick Brown gives the team a formidable interior presence. The Panthers got excellent value in the third round as well in Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell II, who needs to add branches to his route tree but brings springy athleticism and rare body control in a 6-foot-4, 198-pound frame. He can line up at the Z receiver spot and be a great complement to outside X receiver Tetairoa McMillan and slot man Jalen Coker. Fifth-rounders in center Sam Hecht and safety Zakee Wheatley could end up on the field sooner than later. Overall, the Panthers came away with three potential early-impact starters before adding some intriguing depth pieces on day three.