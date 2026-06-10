Scottish national team experiences American football with the Panthers

American football and fútbol have plenty of marked differences, but they are still sports sharing a name, played on fields roughly the same shape, that require intense training. The Scots thought they'd recognize what they were seeing.

But first, there was the heat. Actually, like a good Southern afternoon, it wasn't the heat; it was the humidity, which hit 90 percent on Tuesday.

"It's been good as part of our heat acclimatization, I guess, to come and stand out here for a little bit and get used to the heat," joked Hirst with the tone of someone determined not to let it beat him. "The way these guys train is, it looks absolutely relentless, so take a few notes out of there."