Latest episode of Blueprint takes Panthers' fans inside 2026 NFL draft

The same is true for those in the Carolina front office during the draft process. The Panthers' decision-makers — Dave Canales, general manager, Dan Morgan, and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis — all sit down to explain their partnership and how it comes to life during the draft season.

Fans will get to see the coaching staff sit down with five future Panthers during the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It's during that time, as Canales explained, they are meeting with people "who know who they are, where they came from. (Now) can they tell their story?"

In the months leading up to the April draft, those in the Panthers' building expressed continued interest and excitement around the possibility of getting Georgia lineman Monroe Freeling.

"I'm going to do cartwheels if we get Freeling," Tilis teases during one draft meeting.