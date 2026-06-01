Latest episode of Blueprint takes Panthers' fans inside 2026 NFL draft

CHARLOTTE — We're taking you inside the Carolina Panthers 2026 draft class. The latest episode of Blueprint will is live, on the Panthers' official YouTube channel and below.
The Panthers' documentary series gives fans an inside look at the draft evaluation process, combine meetings, the draft room where it all happens, and rookie minicamp for the 2026 class.
When Dave Canales first welcomed the rookie class — including the draft picks, undrafted free agents, and minicamp tryout players — he told them, as a rookie, "This is the hardest year you'll have in your career. You persevere by being a great teammate and being a solution."
The same is true for those in the Carolina front office during the draft process. The Panthers' decision-makers — Dave Canales, general manager, Dan Morgan, and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis — all sit down to explain their partnership and how it comes to life during the draft season.
Fans will get to see the coaching staff sit down with five future Panthers during the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It's during that time, as Canales explained, they are meeting with people "who know who they are, where they came from. (Now) can they tell their story?"
In the months leading up to the April draft, those in the Panthers' building expressed continued interest and excitement around the possibility of getting Georgia lineman Monroe Freeling.
"I'm going to do cartwheels if we get Freeling," Tilis teases during one draft meeting.
Fans got to see some of Freeling's first day in a Blueprint Short earlier this offseason.
From there, Blueprint takes fans directly into the action on night one of the draft, where Tilis said the real draft began at pick No. 6. Viewers will see how the Panthers use an advanced in-house built computer model to simulate likelihood’s around guys falling to them in every round, as well as how many calls about trades the Panthers both took and made through all three days of the draft.
The latter hit its height on Day 3 of the draft, when the Panthers moved back multiple times. They were able to do so because at the beginning of the day, Morgan had written a list of names he wanted to target. As all stayed on the board, Morgan and Tilis worked the trade markets to gather capital, while still hitting on Morgan's list.
Back on Day 2, fans get a special glimpse as Dan Morgan and crew realize they have an opportunity to nab receiver Chris Brazzell II in the third round, something no one thought would happen, and that elicits a shocked reaction from the normally unflappable Morgan.
"Did we just get Chris Brazzell in the third round?" he asked the room. "What the (expletive)."
From Lee Hunter's impact, to a welcome-to-the-NFL moment in rookie minicamp for Freeling, a serendipitous Day 3, and the free agency class that made this all possible, Panthers fans will see how it all came together this offseason in the latest episode of Blueprint: Draft 2026.
Check out photos of each draft pick the Carolina Panthers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft from their college years.