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Latest episode of Blueprint takes Panthers' fans inside 2026 NFL draft

Jun 01, 2026 at 04:12 PM
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Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — We're taking you inside the Carolina Panthers 2026 draft class. The latest episode of Blueprint will is live, on the Panthers' official YouTube channel and below.

The Panthers' documentary series gives fans an inside look at the draft evaluation process, combine meetings, the draft room where it all happens, and rookie minicamp for the 2026 class.

When Dave Canales first welcomed the rookie class — including the draft picks, undrafted free agents, and minicamp tryout players — he told them, as a rookie, "This is the hardest year you'll have in your career. You persevere by being a great teammate and being a solution."

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The same is true for those in the Carolina front office during the draft process. The Panthers' decision-makers — Dave Canales, general manager, Dan Morgan, and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis — all sit down to explain their partnership and how it comes to life during the draft season.

Fans will get to see the coaching staff sit down with five future Panthers during the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It's during that time, as Canales explained, they are meeting with people "who know who they are, where they came from. (Now) can they tell their story?"

In the months leading up to the April draft, those in the Panthers' building expressed continued interest and excitement around the possibility of getting Georgia lineman Monroe Freeling.

"I'm going to do cartwheels if we get Freeling," Tilis teases during one draft meeting.

Fans got to see some of Freeling's first day in a Blueprint Short earlier this offseason.

From there, Blueprint takes fans directly into the action on night one of the draft, where Tilis said the real draft began at pick No. 6. Viewers will see how the Panthers use an advanced in-house built computer model to simulate likelihood’s around guys falling to them in every round, as well as how many calls about trades the Panthers both took and made through all three days of the draft.

The latter hit its height on Day 3 of the draft, when the Panthers moved back multiple times. They were able to do so because at the beginning of the day, Morgan had written a list of names he wanted to target. As all stayed on the board, Morgan and Tilis worked the trade markets to gather capital, while still hitting on Morgan's list.

The Carolina Panthers participate in Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday, Apr 25, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Back on Day 2, fans get a special glimpse as Dan Morgan and crew realize they have an opportunity to nab receiver Chris Brazzell II in the third round, something no one thought would happen, and that elicits a shocked reaction from the normally unflappable Morgan.

"Did we just get Chris Brazzell in the third round?" he asked the room. "What the (expletive)."

From Lee Hunter's impact, to a welcome-to-the-NFL moment in rookie minicamp for Freeling, a serendipitous Day 3, and the free agency class that made this all possible, Panthers fans will see how it all came together this offseason in the latest episode of Blueprint: Draft 2026.

PHOTOS: Every 2026 Panthers draft pick in action

Check out photos of each draft pick the Carolina Panthers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft from their college years.

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Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) call signals behind offensive linemen Monroe Freeling (57) and Dylan Fairchild (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) call signals behind offensive linemen Monroe Freeling (57) and Dylan Fairchild (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
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Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
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Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Scott Sewell/Scott Sewell
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Arkansas cornerback Jordan Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Arkansas cornerback Jordan Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates his touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates his touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) is tackled by Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) and defensive end Cashius Howell (9) after a short gain during the first quarter in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) is tackled by Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) and defensive end Cashius Howell (9) after a short gain during the first quarter in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III reacts after a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
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FILE - Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III reacts after a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (27) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (27) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) prepares to snap the football while the rest of the offensive and defensive line wait for the snap during an NCAA football game against Brigham Young on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) prepares to snap the football while the rest of the offensive and defensive line wait for the snap during an NCAA football game against Brigham Young on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) and safety King Mack (16) celebrate during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)
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Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) and safety King Mack (16) celebrate during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)

Jared Freed/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) returns an interception as Central Michigan offensive lineman Jamezz Kimbrough (50) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) returns an interception as Central Michigan offensive lineman Jamezz Kimbrough (50) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman, left, is tackled by linebacker Jackson Kuwatch during their spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman, left, is tackled by linebacker Jackson Kuwatch during their spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami (OH) Jackson Kuwatch (33) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
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Miami (OH) Jackson Kuwatch (33) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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