Panthers bring back Brady Christensen

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a key piece of their offensive line on Friday, adding depth before the start of training camp next week.
The team re-signed versatile lineman Brady Christensen to a one-year deal.
The 29-year-old Christensen has started games at all five positions for the Panthers, making him a versatile piece of what they're building.
View photos of offensive lineman Brady Christensen and his family as he re-signed with the Panthers on Friday.
He was a college left tackle at BYU when he was chosen in the third round of the 2021 draft. But his first full-time starting gig was at left guard in 2022, when he started all 17 games.
He started four games last year in the first half of the season, before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 8 against Buffalo.
In five seasons here, he's appeared in 59 games, with 34 starts.
The team added former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency, along with former Saints and Jaguars center Luke Fortner. That gave them a solid starting five, along with guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, and veteran right tackle Taylor Moton.
That was augmented in the draft when they took tackle Monroe Freeling in the first round and center Sam Hecht in the fifth.
With left tackle Ikem Ekwonu's status up in the air after he suffered a torn patellar tendon in the playoff loss to the Rams, having a player with Christensen's ability to play multiple spots will be important.
Check out a few snaps of Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen. Selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Christensen recently re-signed a one-year deal to stay with the Panthers.