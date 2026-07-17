 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers bring back Brady Christensen

Jul 17, 2026 at 10:12 AM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
2026_FA_ReSigned_16x9_BradyChristensen

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a key piece of their offensive line on Friday, adding depth before the start of training camp next week.

The team re-signed versatile lineman Brady Christensen to a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Christensen has started games at all five positions for the Panthers, making him a versatile piece of what they're building.

PHOTOS: Brady Christensen officially re-signs with the Panthers

View photos of offensive lineman Brady Christensen and his family as he re-signed with the Panthers on Friday.

The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 4

The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 4

The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 4

The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 4

The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

He was a college left tackle at BYU when he was chosen in the third round of the 2021 draft. But his first full-time starting gig was at left guard in 2022, when he started all 17 games.

He started four games last year in the first half of the season, before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 8 against Buffalo.

In five seasons here, he's appeared in 59 games, with 34 starts.

The Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sep. 17, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

The team added former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency, along with former Saints and Jaguars center Luke Fortner. That gave them a solid starting five, along with guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, and veteran right tackle Taylor Moton.

That was augmented in the draft when they took tackle Monroe Freeling in the first round and center Sam Hecht in the fifth.

With left tackle Ikem Ekwonu's status up in the air after he suffered a torn patellar tendon in the playoff loss to the Rams, having a player with Christensen's ability to play multiple spots will be important.

PHOTOS: Best of Brady Christensen through the years

Check out a few snaps of Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen. Selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Christensen recently re-signed a one-year deal to stay with the Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers hold day 4 of Training Camp on July 26th, 2025.
1 / 15

The Carolina Panthers hold day 4 of Training Camp on July 26th, 2025.

The Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sep. 17, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)
2 / 15

The Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sep. 17, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers host a partner pop up at the Fitness Court at Veteran Park on Sep. 16, 2025, at Veterans Park in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers)
3 / 15

The Carolina Panthers host a partner pop up at the Fitness Court at Veteran Park on Sep. 16, 2025, at Veterans Park in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers)

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sep. 21, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)
4 / 15

The Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sep. 21, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)
5 / 15

The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
6 / 15

The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.(Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)
7 / 15

The Carolina Panthers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.(Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
8 / 15

The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers)
9 / 15

The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers)

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers)
10 / 15

The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers)

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers)
11 / 15

The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers)

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 15

The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 26, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 15

The Carolina Panthers take on the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 26, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
102625_CARvsBUF_AS200127
14 / 15
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 15

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Defense

Ahead of training camp, we take a look at each position on both sides of the ball. On defense, there are

news

Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Offense

Ahead of camp, we take a look at each position on both sides of the ball. On offense, there are entrenched starters, guys in a prove-it year, exciting young players, and dependable veterans.

news

New book details the life and career of Panthers legend and Hall of Famer Sam Mills

In Paul Domowitch's new book "Just Give Me A Chance To Fail," he explores the early years of the man who would define the first two generations of Panthers history.

news

Quarterback Will Grier retires

The veteran quarterback signed back with his original team in April, but won't continue when training camp opens next week.

news

The wit and wisdom of David Moore: How the Panthers' receiver has shaped his unit

Moore has spent the past two years helping elevate Bryce Young's game on and off the field, and shaping the young receiving corps into what Carolina wants the future. So what does that mean for Moore's future?

news

Cat Daddies: Some of the Panthers' biggest dawgs are actually cat guys

General manager Dan Morgan has the most unusual one, but his starting outside linebackers also realized they're cat people in a dog-dominated world.

news

"They're fun to watch": On John Metchie, Bryce Young and the impact of chemistry

The receiver quickly slipped back into his connection with Bryce Young, showcasing an instinctual chemistry between the two. But John Metchie is more than his connection with Young, as the Panthers are learning.

news

Panthers' quickly learning the effects of the Brazzell dazzle

The rookie receiver reflects on his unheralded route running, elite body control, and the culture shock that came with his first NFL huddle.

news

Carolina Panthers will host Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on July 31

The Panthers will welcome fans to Bank of America Stadium on Friday, July 31 for the annual Fan Fest. Fans will be able to watch practice and enjoy fireworks.

news

Jaycee Horn continues his legacy at No. 76 overall on NFL top 100 list

The Pro Bowl corner made the top 100 list for the first time since joining the NFL, on the heels of a career-best season.

news

For Taylor Moton, achieving "unc" status is a hard-earned compliment

The veteran right tackle is entering his 10th season, and he's still playing at a high level, proving his worth both on the field and as a mentor in the locker room.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising