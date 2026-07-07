For Taylor Moton, achieving "unc" status is a hard-earned compliment

"That's just, it's a surreal moment; it's like, wow, I didn't really think it would be to where I'm at now," Moton said earlier this offseason. "Everyone's calling me OG and 'unc' in the locker room and all that, but ultimately, it's a blessing, man."

For some kids, "unc" can be a pejorative, implying that the person may not be attuned to current styles or trends. But really, if you reach that status in the NFL, it's for a good reason, and that's where Taylor Moton comes in.

"It's a responsibility in my eyes too, to try to help the new guys coming in," he said of the responsibility that comes with age. "Just show them. Whether it's by actions or verbally, show them that hey, this is probably what you should be doing to help you stick around the league, or if you want to be successful, this is what I learned, this is what didn't work for me, this is what did or didn't."