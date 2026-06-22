Is this the year Panthers players get back in the NFL Top 100?

The NFL Top 100 series debuts today on X, with the first two players announced. For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode will feature two new player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks, with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.