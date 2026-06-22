Is this the year Panthers players get back in the NFL Top 100?

CHARLOTTE — We'll find out soon if last year's NFC South division title put the Panthers back on the map, in the eyes of other players.
NFL Films will start rolling out its annual Top 100 players series this week, something the Panthers haven't been well-represented in lately.
But after last year's playoff run, it's a good chance for recognition for a number of their top players, including offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan and a couple of recent Pro Bowlers in Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown. Or maybe more, you never know what players are going to decide, especially after an active year in free agency which saw them add All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd and pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips.
This is the 16th straight year for the list, which is voted on league-wide by players only.
The Panthers haven't had a player in the Top 100 the past two seasons, and haven't had more than a single player make it since 2019.
(Brian Burns was 54th in 2023 and 76th in 2022, while Christian McCaffrey was 44th in 2021 and 20th in 2020.)
The last time the Panthers had multiple players make the list was in 2019, when Cam Newton was 87th, Gerald McCoy 75th, McCaffrey 42nd, and Luke Kuechly 24th.
Since the list was first compiled in 2011, when the Panthers had two representatives (Jon Beason 95th, Jordan Gross 87th), the Panthers have had at least three players make it for eight straight seasons.
The high-water mark, obviously, was in 2016 following the 15-1 march to Super Bowl 50.
That year, eight players made the list, including Jonathan Stewart, Ryan Kalil, Kawann Short, Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen, John Norman, Kuechly, and Newton. Kuechly ranked seventh and Newton first that year, the year the former quarterback was named league MVP.
The NFL Top 100 series debuts today on X, with the first two players announced. For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode will feature two new player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks, with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.
Episodes will air later on NFL+, as well as other NFL-owned-and-operated social media, and we'll have all the latest for you here at Panthers.com.
All-Time Panthers in the NFL Top 100
2025 — None.
2024 — None.
2023 — Brian Burns 54.
2022 — Brian Burns 76.
2021 — Christian McCaffrey 44.
2020 — Christian McCaffrey 6.
2019 — Cam Newton 87, Gerald McCoy 75, Christian McCaffrey 42, Luke Kuechly 24.
2018 — Thomas Davis 73, Cam Newton 25, Luke Kuechly 12.
2017 — Thomas Davis 89, Greg Olsen 67, Cam Newton 44, Luke Kuechly 20.
2016 — Jonathan Stewart 86, Ryan Kalil 79, Kawann Short 58, Thomas Davis 54, Greg Olsen 38, Josh Norman 11, Luke Kuechly 7, Cam Newton 1.
2015 — Greg Olsen 89, Cam Newton 73, Luke Kuechly 14.
2014 — Ryan Kalil 93, Greg Hardy 53, Cam Newton 24, Luke Kuechly 15.
2013 — Steve Smith 84, Luke Kuechly 79, Cam Newton 46.
2012 — Ryan Kalil 99, Cam Newton 40, Steve Smith 35.
2011 — Jon Beason 95, Jordan Gross 87.
Most appearances on Top 100 list
8 — Cam Newton.
7 - Luke Kuechly.
3 — Ryan Kalil, Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen, Christian McCaffrey.
2 — Steve Smith, Brian Burns.
1 — Jon Beason, Jordan Gross, Greg Hardy, Josh Norman, Kawann Short, Jonathan Stewart, Gerald McCoy.
View photos of Panthers players during their second day of mandatory minicamp.