Luke Kuechly is the next link in the Panthers' legendary linebacker lineage

CANTON, Ohio — The Carolina Panthers have only been in business for 32 years, but they have an identity.
It began in their very first season, with a team built around a linebacker who didn't look intimidating, but played with such determination and preparation that he became one of the best ever. He also led them to a Super Bowl, with words that became foundational to the franchise.
Years later, they went to another Super Bowl with a team built around a linebacker who didn't look intimidating, but played with such determination and preparation that he became one of the best ever.
And Saturday afternoon, when Luke Kuechly places his bust on the wall of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he'll be just a few steps away from Sam Mills. And in that small space, you'll be able to feel the history of a franchise and the heartbeat of their teams.
"How the identity formed is you obviously, you have a young team, a young franchise, and young franchises are created by impact players," said legendary Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith. "And I don't care what you say about our offense. When you talk about the Carolina Panthers, it starts with defense, man, and it starts with Sam, and it just goes on from there. Yeah, they had a few, some pretty decent players. They had a quarterback who won the MVP, right? They had a running back that was rookie of the year, yeah, had a receiver who was OK.
"But man, the linebacker corps, the lineage of the linebackers, when you talk about the Carolina Panthers, one, it starts with Sam Mills, and there's a laundry list of hell-of-a-football-players. And the best part, a lot of them were coached by Sam somehow, some way touched, and that's just, I don't care what people say, man, you just can't get around what was supposed to be, right?"
And with perhaps one exception for a team that had a 75-year head start, there's no team in the league with the kind of lineage of middle linebackers like the Carolina Panthers.
"So they become not only the face of the franchise, that's a hackneyed phrase, but they become the catalyst that makes everybody better," said Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, the man who signed Sam Mills in 1995 to set all this in motion. "Force multipliers, that's what those guys are, right? And those are two guys that changed games.
"So, this is a pretty special time for the franchise. But as an old scout, I wouldn't have expected anything less from Luke Kuechly. He's one of those once-in-a-career guys."
When you start talking about middle linebackers, the conversation begins in Chicago.
Bill George was the first of the Bears linebackers to make it to Canton. But in the 1950s, when defensive coordinator Clark Shaughnessy told his middle guard to stand up and take a few steps back to better read the offense (effectively creating the 4-3), it wasn't even a position. So you could argue that it was invented there.
And when you back that up with a Dick Butkus, a Mike Singletary, and then a Brian Urlacher, it creates a standard. But the Chicago Bears started playing in 1920. Washington had Sam Huff and Chris Hanburger back-to-back in the 1950s and '60s, but Hanburger played outside in the NFL after playing in the middle at UNC. The Dolphins had Nick Buoniconti in the 1960s and '70s, and Zach Thomas more recently.
But no franchise has packed talent at that spot as densely as the Panthers have in the last 32 years.
Upon his retirement, Mills coached first-rounder Dan Morgan, who passed the torch to Jon Beason, who handed it straight to Kuechly. Along the way, there were some merely great guys in the middle including Micheal Barrow and Shaq Thompson, and players alongside the guys in the middle from Thomas Davis to Will Witherspoon and Mark Fields. This position defines what the Panthers have been about throughout their short history.
That history was instilled in Beason on his first day in Charlotte, when the late owner and founder of the team, Jerry Richardson, put him in a golf cart and drove him to the statue of Sam Mills that sits outside Bank of America Stadium.
"And he goes, 'You'll never meet a better man than Sam Mills,'" Beason recalled. "And like, I wasn't some football junkie fan. I didn't know guys, I didn't have cable, internet, none of that as a kid. So, if it wasn't in front of me, it wasn't tangible."
So Richardson began to tell Beason the story, and pointed to the details of the statue.
"And then he goes, 'Look down at the helmet. You see all the scrapes and the scratches on the helmet? That's how he played,'" Beason recalled. "And then he said, 'That's how you play.'
"And then when you step back, and you look at it, the statue, it just represents a lot more than just a player, and we don't see that anymore. You don't see the guys who go out there and lay it all on the line, get remembered or respected like Sam Mills."
So now for Beason, who says he's "been living vicariously through Luke for a long time," this weekend represents another link in the history of a place that means so much to him.
"I couldn't be prouder, man," Beason said. "When I see Luke, I just, I get happy."
He's not the only one to feel that way.
Let's go back to Chicago for a moment, because there are threads that connect the Bears and Panthers that go back generations.
For one, Luke Kuechly has four of the trophies that bear Dick Butkus' name, given to the top linebacker of the year in college and at the pro level. No player has ever won more of them. The legendary Bears linebacker surprised Kuechly for the first one, sliding in a back door at the Boston College athletic banquet, and meeting a player who would someday share a Canton home with him.
Luke's father Tom still beams at the memory, "Imagine that, getting the Butkus Trophy from Butkus himself," he said. And then Tom Kuechly sent Butkus a handwritten thank-you note, because that's a thing Tom Kuechly does.
And of course, Kuechly was coached by Ron Rivera, who lined up next to Singletary in the legendary 1985 Bears defense.
So this history has been passed down to Kuechly through reliable narrators.
"The only difference, the only thing that scars the legacy in Carolina, we didn't win a Super Bowl," Rivera said. "Granted, we only won one in Chicago. But it was with, in my opinion, for a certain era, one of the best middle linebackers ever, Mike Singletary."
Rivera said he considered Singletary the "measuring stick" for every linebacker he ever coached, and when he got the chance to coach Kuechly, he began to consider new ways to calibrate.
"I think they're as comparable as they get," Rivera said. "The one thing they both had first and foremost was that character. Strong character. And they didn't waver off of who they are. They were the right kind of people, and if you meet their families, you see why they are who they are. And I think that's really important because what you see is what you got with both those guys.
"Then when it came to being students of the game, they both were tremendous students. They both studied, they both prepared, they worked with their teammates. I've seen guys that studied, but they studied on their own. They shared, but they didn't share the way that they should have."
Having seen them both, Rivera is asked which one is better.
"Oh wow," Rivera replied. "Luke was the better athlete. This is one thing I will tell you, and I really do mean this: I don't compare eras. They were both built for their eras. And you know Mike was a whole different kind of character. It was a different game too. But I think Luke could play that game, and I think Mike could play the game that Luke played.
"I really do, because they're both very similar and I think this is a great comparison."
It's worth mentioning that Luke Kuechly's only 35 years old. He was born in 1991, and even though he started watching film at a young age, he might not have fully grasped the impact of Singletary's final season because he was 1.
But he also loved football and studied its history. And as he grew and went to Boston College, those ties grew deeper. His roommate was a linebacker named Mike Morrissey, whose father Jim played for the Bears of Singletary's era. Jim Morrissey also gave his old teammate Rivera, who they always called "Chico," one of the first scouting reports of Kuechly prior to the 2012 draft.
"Growing up playing linebacker, there's a team that I always watched, and I had an opportunity to meet some of these guys, the Chicago Bears," Kuechly said. "And the guy that I was going to say would be Mike Singletary, and the reason I would say that is because obviously the'85 Bears defense was phenomenal.
"Obviously the leader of that defense, where anytime you look at Mike Singletary, everybody remembers he had that bird cage bar right down the middle of his face mask, and his eyes were about that big.
"And the reason I want to meet, meet with him and talk to him and have an opportunity to be around him is not so much what he did on the field or how he saw things, but Ron Rivera would tell the best stories about his time playing on that '85 Bears team and his time in Chicago in general. And I want to ask Mike Singletary: 'Was Ron making all this stuff up, or did it actually happen?' Because Ron could tell a story. So basically what I would want to do is I want to go up to Mike and talk to him a little bit about football, but I want to say, 'Hey, all these stories that Chico told, were they true, or is he making it all up?"
They'll have a chance to catch up this weekend, and Singletary is looking forward to welcoming Kuechly to the linebacker fraternity.
When the Bears legend is asked about Kuechly, there's an immediate respect.
"When I saw him play, I just remember a guy that was very in control," Singletary said. "He seemed like he had a good handle on the game itself and getting the flow of the game and knowing where the ball is going to be, knowing how to control the huddle, and not just being in the game and playing the game, but making sure that everybody else was in the game.
"And caring about more than himself, but being able to see his influence throughout the game. And so, to me, you could see that he was a student of the game. That was the biggest difference, that he was normally in the right place at the right time."
Singletary's story is very much like Kuechly's, in many ways. As soon as he was introduced to the game, he knew linebacker was the place he wanted to be. He had to write his notes down repeatedly to make the information sink in, and his film study was legendary.
So when Mike Singletary calls you a student of the game, consider yourself enrolled in Linebacker University, which will convene this weekend with Ray Lewis and Patrick Willis and Zach Thomas also on hand, along with professor emeritus Willie Lanier.
"When you sit there, there's just a language," Singletary said. "You're on a page that you're talking very few people can understand. Because when you are the Mike linebacker, and you did things in such a way, you took the responsibility; not everybody that plays linebacker takes that responsibility.
"But it's those guys that understand; it's not just knowing where I'm supposed to go, it's not just calling a play and making a tackle, it is having an idea of where the ball is going to go and being able to put my defense in position to make a play. And, when you are sitting down and in the presence of guys like that, I liken them very much to the quarterback on offense; you, you know where the weaknesses are, and you've moved guys around, put guys in a place that the defense is not. And always knowing where the weaknesses are, always knowing where the strengths are, always knowing what you can and cannot do.
"So, that's the power of a middle linebacker, that takes it upon himself to have the responsibility of, if they don't know it, I should."
And that's what the Carolina Panthers have enjoyed for so long.
From his general manager's office in Bank of America Stadium, Morgan said he realized "right away" that he had a special mentor in Mills when he was drafted in 2001.
"The cool thing about Sam is Sam," Morgan said. "You would never know that he was a Hall of Fame linebacker, and it's kind of similar to Luke to where they're just both so humble. And that's what really makes them who they are and part of why they were such good football players, right?"
So it's no accident that when Morgan is trying to build a team, he identified a guy in Devin Lloyd who shares many of the same leadership qualities and work ethic, because he knows how important that can be for the organization, having lived it.
"I think you want the guy that's standing in front of your huddle to be the identity of the defense and, and honestly like the team as well," Morgan said. "To where everybody knows like that person's setting the expectations, and they're going to hold everybody around them to a high standard. Every great player and middle linebacker that I've known and been around, they all have those types of qualities, right?"
And when Morgan puts on his GM hat, he looks at Kuechly with a clinical eye and says, "He's one of the best, if not the best inside 'backer that I've ever evaluated, right? So he's right up there with the best of them."
And everyone who watched him play here agrees with that sentiment, as well as what it means for the Panthers.
Thomas Davis was drafted a week after Mills died in 2005, but he was surrounded by players who learned from Mills, from Morgan to Julius Peppers and beyond. And so he's heard those stories, and he feels that link, and saw so many of the same qualities in Kuechly. So seeing him last weekend at FanFest wearing a Sam Mills jersey, you know Davis understands what that history means.
"I think it just speaks volumes for this organization for it to be one of the later organizations and now have guys that are starting to go in after we went for a while without having anybody really be a part of the Hall of Fame," Davis said. "I think it speaks volumes for the way that guys like Marty Hurney and other general managers have been able to draft and bring guys within this organization. And now you get to see Dan Morgan starting to lay his own pattern, his own foundation, and bring guys in that are going to be a part of this organization for a long time, man. And I'm just really looking forward to seeing how we continue to grow as an organization."
And Beason knows, because he was taught those stories by Davis and Peppers as well, and passed them to the next generation, because it's important to carry that lineage on.
"To have this many guys in succession, it's not close," Beason said. "It carries weight."
Smith's also tied to that history. When he was a fiery young wide receiver, a wise old coach took him under his wing. The fact they were both short and both overachievers gave them a common bond, from which a relationship was born. And while he's not given to emotion, he said he struggled to talk to Kuechly about Mills when he arrived seven years after Mills' death, because "it was still too fresh."
"People were still piecing it together and still healing from it," Smith said.
But he does know what his old mentor would have thought of this new guy.
"Man, Sam would have loved Luke," Smith said with a grin. "Every person that has been coached or interacted with Sam has a story of how Sam enhanced their life. Imagine what Luke would have been like if he was coached by Sam for about two years?"
That's a conversation that never happened, but the bond's still there.
"You look in this building, there's his prints all over it," Kuechly said of Mills. "And that's the one guy that you never got an opportunity to talk to. So I think it would have just been interesting, just getting to meet the person that our room was based around, that the Keep Pounding mantra is based around, that when this team got started was a big time piece as far as the playing style and then the coaching style and then the legacy of our room in this building."
Kuechly grew up in the Panthers organization surrounded by, enveloped by the story of Sam Mills. But more importantly, he sat in the same meeting room, and took the same position on the field, and provided the same kind of leadership.
And now that Luke Kuechly has joined Sam Mills in Canton, that bond becomes permanent, and so does the identity, really, of an entire franchise.
Check out photos of Panthers legend Luke Kuechly as he walks on the field at the 2026 Hall of Fame Game in Canton ahead of his enshrinement.