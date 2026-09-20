Darren Waller shines in his homecoming, with a full-circle, two-touchdown day for the Panthers

He may have relished the simple opportunity to play back at home in front of friends, family, and a two-and-a-half-year-old nephew who got to watch Uncle Darren play football in person for the first time on Sunday. But the Panthers signed him to do what he does best: score touchdowns. And after getting his first of the season negated by a penalty in Week 1, he made up for it with a vengeance in Week 2.

"Just the ability to take advantage of matchups with safeties with linebackers, that's exactly the type of impact that he can have on this offense," said coach Dave Canales after the win. "Then it opens other things up, and we got all these other beautiful players sitting on the other side of the field as well to be able to distribute it and create a little bit more balance in our pass game.

"He's very decisive, a veteran player, so he understands leverage, and he and Bryce Young have spent a lot of time just kind of working on those things on Fridays before and after our team drills just to talk through, when I have this leverage, this is what it's going to look like. That's a great part of having a veteran guy like Darren and, of course, the size and speed.