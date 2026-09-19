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Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and a simple balance that has created a complex offense for the Panthers

A Top 10 draft pick and an undrafted receiver have come together for a balanced approach on the field, in turn creating a complex offense for Panthers' opponents.

Sep 19, 2026 at 05:31 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Wide receiver Jalen Coker and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during
Lester Barnes / Carolina Panther/Lester Barnes / Carolina Panthers / Tepper Sports and Entertainment
Wide receiver Jalen Coker and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during

ATLANTA — In some ways, football seems complex. Geography and physics wrapped in mind games and defined by physical feats. Coaches spend hours, days, working on plans to outsmart each other, playing chess before the board is even set.

But in many ways, football is simple.

A dynamic, number one wide receiver will draw a lot of attention, and defenses will tilt their coverage his way. That, in turn, should allow other receivers to get open.

And when you have two receivers who can shred a defense, such as Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker? Well, pick your poison.

"It's what you hope for," said Panthers coach Dave Canales this week, "to have that balance."

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

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Of course, as Canales goes on to explain, having that balance is also heavily dependent on having "a feature." Someone has to strike that initial fear and respect in a defense. The Panthers' feature isn't a surprise to anyone.

"There's no secret our offense in the pass game runs through TMac," said Canales, "and we're trying to move him around and feature him in different ways."

As the reigning offensive rookie of the year, and on the heels of a 1,000-yard season, McMillan is going to draw more coverage. It's natural, expected even. It won't happen every play, or even on every target he receives, but defenses know and respect what McMillan can do to hurt opponents, and he's going to receive a lot of attention as a result.

McMillan accounted for 44.5 percent of the Panthers' team air yards in his rookie season, according to Next Gen Stats, the second-highest air yards share among pass catchers league-wide, trailing only Jaxon Smith-Njigba (48.6 percent). Defenses are going to account for him on every snap.

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers

When he's covered up, as he was more and more towards the end of 2025 and the season opener last Sunday against the Bears, the Panthers deploy Coker. It's worked, for a couple of different reasons.

First, Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik move both guys around the field, never making it easy to know where either of them will be on a given play. Against the Bears in Week 1, McMillan (38 routes) lined up wide 68.4 percent of the time and in the slot 31.6 percent of the time. Coker (34 routes) was out wide 58.8 percent of the time and in the slot 35.3 percent of the time.

"It's mixing and matching," explained Idzik. "There's a lot of talk about putting TMac in the slot, putting Jalen in the slot. We asked Jalen to do a lot of the dirty work in the run game, but then you go and watch Jalen's game against the Bears, and he's outside, getting explosives one-on-one outside.

"Anytime we're able to move TMac around to keep the defense off-kilter, and Jalen can be that move piece for us, adjusting on different parts of the formation, someone's going to benefit, whether it's TMac not getting the tilt of the defensive coverage or it's putting Jalen in a favorable mismatch outside."

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers

When Coker is in those favorable mismatches, the Panthers have seen an aggressive receiver grow up before their eyes. Dating back to his breakout in 2024 against the Broncos all the way up to his back-to-back games of 130-plus yards (the first Carolina receiver to do so since Steve Smith in 2011), his natural style coupled with a grasp of the offense has transformed what the Panthers can do in their playbook having both Coker and McMillan dominate their assignments.

"Jalen's got that type of gamesmanship. If you talk to him, he's the nicest kid in the world. When he gets between the lines, it's a different animal, and he's huge," praised Canales.

"You guys saw in the last touchdown of the game (against Chicago), you know, it was just a 6-yard out route. He gets the ball in his hands, feet in the ground, breaks a tackle, and walks it in, and that's the type of ruggedness he has, and he brings to the team, and that's why he's become a part of what we're trying to feature in what we're doing offensively."

Jalen Coker TD

The other reason this balance has worked? Selflessness.

Receivers want the ball; that's no secret. But McMillan has found joy in how the coverage plan for him has already (in the Bears game) and can continue to open up lanes for teammates.

"I mean for sure that's something that we've kind of just been hyping on: OTAs, training camp and just getting coverages pushed my way. But that just allows everybody else to open up and other people to make plays, and that's all that matters," shared McMillan on Wednesday.

"I mean at the end of the day, I want to be a factor too, but I am a factor. Me taking two people or not getting the ball leaves somebody else open, so I did my job."

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

That was evident on Sunday, when Coker posted a career day to the tune of eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Some of that was because the Bears shaded their coverage toward McMillan, admitted Canales. Some of it was just receivers making plays.

"When that happens and when their number one corner or they have something deployed that way — (the Bears) didn't do that a lot in the game. They'd had a few snaps where they tried to help out there — but it's the matchups we have to be able to take advantage, and that's where Jalen's got to eat," said Canales.

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers

And if Coker continues to post games like he has the last two times on the field — 130-plus yards in each game, and three touchdowns over that two-game span — defenses will have to respect him. Then, here comes the rookie of the year down the line.

"It allows you to mix and match where you put him so you can free up TMac, who's always going to get a lot of attention," said Idzik.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

It's an unlikely duo: a Top 10 draft pick who is proving he was worth the investment every game day, and an undrafted prospect out of Holy Cross who is proving more and more he was worth the chance. But together, with trust from Bryce Young, they are creating something special in the Queen City.

"I feel like, you know, we're both selfless people," mused McMillan of him and Coker. "When one person wins, we all win. And I think I can speak for him when I say that as well."

Added Coker, "I think we're going to stay tight as a unit. I think we're just going to continue to build that connection and everything we do, we do together, and no one's going to raise their hand and say I did it. It's going to be a team collective effort, so we're going to continue to do that."

Practice Photos | Week 2 vs. Falcons | September 17, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

EJ Williams and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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EJ Williams and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn and cornerback Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn and cornerback Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Albert Reese IV and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Albert Reese IV and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Rob Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rob Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Joe Gilbert and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joe Gilbert and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and running back Ahmani Marshall are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and running back Ahmani Marshall are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and running back Ahmani Marshall are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and running back Ahmani Marshall are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Wide receiver David Moore are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Wide receiver David Moore are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Sep 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
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