Panthers' run defense focus shifts to the league's reigning scrimmage leader, Bijan Robinson

Coaches love to use the phrase "all 11 hats to the ball," especially when it comes to defending a weapon like Robinson. But for this Panthers' defensive scheme to work at its full potential, according to Dave Canales, it truly will require every guy to monitor their run fit.

"(The scheme) does put pressure on the front and the safeties show up from depth to fit into their gaps," explained Canales. "But the front play, the front seven, we got to be really connected on that front seven to make sure that a lot of the runs are getting bottlenecked into alleys and that our guys can show up.

"We ask our corners to play physically on the edges. Those are things that I really appreciate about the scheme."

Added safety Nick Scott, "Most defenses, it just depends on single high or two high, but most defenses, to some degree, the safeties have to fit in the run game. That being the case, a lot of receivers will crack up on the safety, which is just standard football, and then that safety fit becomes the corner's fit. So it really doesn't matter, down in, down out, who's in the run fit. You just got to be in your fit and own your fit.