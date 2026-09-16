Around the NFC South: Division race really begins in Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1, 33-27 loss to Bengals): Turnovers tell the story in a field-goal and defensive showcase

There were 12 scores in Cincinnati on Sunday. Only four of them are what would be considered normal offensive touchdowns. In total, the two teams scored six field goals, each club got a defensive score, and there was only one punt all game: the Bengals on their opening drive.

But the story of the game was the fumbles. Tampa Bay either scored or turned the ball over. In total, the Bucs lost four fumbles in Sunday's loss. Bucky Irving lost one. Baker Mayfield lost the other three, all of which led to Bengals touchdowns; two on the ensuing drives and one returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

"This one falls on me," said Mayfield. "I think they had 17 points alone off my turnovers, and it turns out to be a one-score game, six points. Offensively, it's frustrating when you do something like that, when you're moving the ball down the field. If we get that fixed, I get that fixed, make some corrections, we'll be alright."