Jalen Coker continues his streak of career games with Week 1 performance

"Yeah, I mean, personally it's great," Coker shrugged after the Panthers' 59-37 loss to the Bears in Week 1 of his career performance, "but you know, I want to win."

Most days, the Panthers offense putting up 37 points and 478 offensive yards would be enough to win. But the Bears and Caleb Williams were unstoppable with the ball, overshadowing the best Week 1 performance in Bryce Young's career and another red-letter day from Coker.

"I think we're going to stay tight as a unit," promised Coker. "I think we're just going to continue to build that connection and everything we do, we do together, and no one's going to raise their hand and say I did it. It's going to be a team collective effort, so we're going to continue to do that."