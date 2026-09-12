How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers versus Bears in Week 1

CHARLOTTE - Carolina is at home to kick off the 2026 season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: FOX. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.
On The Call: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), Jake Delhomme (analyst), and Kristen Balboni (sideline)
The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 10:00 a.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage hosted by Jim Szoke
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.
NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST: ESPN Radio
On The Call: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Harry Douglas (analyst), and Courtney Cronin (sideline)
SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WXNC 97.3 FM
On The Call: Jamie Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.
- Download the mobile app here.
- X/Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers
Panthers Post Game Show
Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.