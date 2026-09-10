Three takeaways from coordinators, including Jimmy Horn's return skills

Evero balancing pass-rush uncertainty

Ejiro Evero's pass-rush unit got an influx of talent this offseason with the addition of Jaelan Phillips. But it has also dealt with injuries before the regular season even arrives. Nic Scourton tore his ACL on the first day of training camp, and Patrick Jones II will be out at least Week 1 with a back injury.

It means the defensive coordinator is doing a lot of juggling as he prepares for an extremely athletic and mobile quarterback.

"Pat is a really, really, really good football player," Evero said of Jones. "He's instrumental in terms of what we want to do against the run game. He gives us a pass rush from the inside and the outside. He displays the play style that we want, right? The toughness, the physicality, the effort. So he's going to be missed, but, I mean, that's the nature of what we do.