Ask The Old Guy: Time to get to work

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Renovations! New Seats? When? I've been in my Seats Sec 227 Row 2 Seats 1-4 for 31 Years! If they take the old seats out, can we buy like two of them? I'd like to nail down on my back deck! Original PSL Legitimate Question. . . . take it to HQ! Part II: Hell, we paid for those seats with blood, sweat, and tears! They should GIVE them to us, PSL owners, if we cart them away! Pass that up to HQ also!

Little-known stadium fact: East End Zone bangs the seats for tremendous effect on crucial downs. Opposing team backed up or in the red zone coming our way. We have caused numerous penalties on the opposing team! Opposing teams have complained they can't hear at our end. HQ is aware of the advantage; for the last three years, on our Jumbotron, HQ scrolls a message at key times to "Bang your Seats!" Question - Will the new renovation seats be bangable?

Thirty years ago at home, original PSL Owner in Sec 227 Row 2 Seat 2 - Lewis Tager from Gastonia started the seat banging in the East End Zone. He should be recognized by HQ as a true fan, one that contributed to the atmosphere and maybe a couple victories! YES - there is a story here. Seat banging in the East End Zone! More importantly - You can help us beat the Bears, key game of the year, by getting the word out to the Panther fans of this tremendous home-field advantage we have with the old seats. It can be deafening and game-changing; let your public know.

And yes - there is proper etiquette for seat banging. The guy behind you has his cup holder attached to your seat! You turn and holler behind you, "Hold Your Beer." (Otherwise, his cup shakes and spills!) Everyone in East End Zone has learned the rules! — James, Gastonia, NC

Now that's what I'm talking about. That's community organizing at its core, right there. James is out here doing the work. Hats off to the trailblazers like Lewis and those who keep his legacy alive.

(Also, James sent that through in about six separate messages at a time of evening that suggests he had perhaps secured his beverage a few times. My man had a point to make, and he made it with a lot of capital letters and exclamation marks, way more than I'd ever use myself. But his excitement came through, which is why he's this week's Friend Of The Mailbag. You can't fake that kind of passion.)

HQ, as he puts it, is still working through what to do with all the stuff that comes out of the building when the new stuff goes in, and a lot of options have been discussed, but a ton of items will become available at some point. We'll have more on that as plans become more tangible. Because the seats are bolted to a concrete upright and have shared arms, they don't just stand there like a folding chair. But when I bought a couple of the old orange seats that came out of what's now Bojangles Coliseum, I had to pay a nearby welder to add steel feet, and they sit proudly on my porch as we speak. Again, when we know more about the plans for these familiar blue ones, I'll keep you posted.

But I can tell you for a fact that the new seats will, in fact, be very bangable. They were chosen, in part, for their high bangability. They might be the bangingest seats that ever banged.