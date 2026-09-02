For Tetairoa McMillan, goals have little to do with catches or yards

"I can point back to when we had him here on a 30 visit (before last year's draft), and he sat in my office, and I said, 'What do you want this conversation to look like a year from now?'" Canales said. "And all of a sudden you're about one year from that date. And so I asked him, 'How did it go? Is this what you expected?'

"And, talking about that as he goes into Year 2 and he kind of was just a man on a mission to, you know, to get stronger, to be able to, to feel that power in his game, that really is a part of his game that needed to be addressed, and he really wanted to do that and he attacked it, put on some good, some good solid mass and he's been great at the line of scrimmage, rugged to the ball, and he's still got all the same stuff, so I'm excited to see him this year."