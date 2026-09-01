Several players switching jersey numbers after training camp

CHARLOTTE — Several Panthers players will have new looks on the practice field today, switching numbers prior to the start of the regular season.
The most obvious candidate was tight end Darren Waller, who wore the very temporary 35 during his short stint in camp (he participated in team drills only twice).
Waller will now wear 88, a number more in line with a tight end, and one that's been on the back of a productive pass-catcher here before (Panthers legend Greg Olsen, who is seventh in league history among tight ends in both receptions and yards).
New linebacker Bobby Okereke will wear 58, while defensive tackle TeRah Edwards will be in 93, and offensive lineman Corey Bullock will wear 67.
In other changes, rookie safety Zakee Wheatley is now 20 (he was 38 in camp), defensive tackle Aaron Hall is 94 (he was 61 previously), and international practice squad linebacker Mapalo Mwansa is 42, after surrendering 58 so Okereke could wear his familiar number. Likewise, practice squad wideout Casey Washington is now 80 to make way for Waller's change.
The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. View pictures of the current roster in numerical order.