5 things to know about linebacker Bobby Okereke

Tackling machine the last 5 years

Okereke has been a tackling machine with both the Colts and the Giants. Four of the last five seasons, he's accumulated 130-plus tackles, and three of the last four years, he's been in the Top 10 of the entire league in total tackles. In 2023, he didn't miss a single snap for the Giants.

His best season came in 2022, with the Colts, during which he racked up 151 total tackles with six for loss. He followed that up with the Giants the following season with 149 total tackles, 11 for loss, and six quarterback hits. That season was also a career year for him in passes defensed (10), interceptions (two), and forced fumbles (four).

He missed five games in 2024 with a back injury, but surpassed the 130-tackle mark again in 2025. He finished with 143 total tackles, two for loss, a quarterback hit, six passes defensed, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.