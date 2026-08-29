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5 things to know about linebacker Bobby Okereke

Aug 29, 2026 at 05:19 PM
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Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have bookended the offseason by infusing the linebacker corps with depth and leadership. In the spring, it was Devin Lloyd. Now, as rosters begin to be assembled for the regular season, Carolina has agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke, according to multiple reports Saturday.

After four years with the Indianapolis Colts and three years with the New York Giants, Okereke will join a unit that featured one of the closest position battles all training camp, as Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus fought to start next to Lloyd.

Now, Okereke will bring his years of experience to Charlotte. Get to know the linebacker with these fast five facts, and we'll start with an honorable mention: his last name, which is Nigerian, is pronounced oh-ker-uh-KAY.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) warms up with his Walter Payton Man of the Year deal visible before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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Tackling machine the last 5 years

Okereke has been a tackling machine with both the Colts and the Giants. Four of the last five seasons, he's accumulated 130-plus tackles, and three of the last four years, he's been in the Top 10 of the entire league in total tackles. In 2023, he didn't miss a single snap for the Giants.

His best season came in 2022, with the Colts, during which he racked up 151 total tackles with six for loss. He followed that up with the Giants the following season with 149 total tackles, 11 for loss, and six quarterback hits. That season was also a career year for him in passes defensed (10), interceptions (two), and forced fumbles (four).

He missed five games in 2024 with a back injury, but surpassed the 130-tackle mark again in 2025. He finished with 143 total tackles, two for loss, a quarterback hit, six passes defensed, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger

California native

Okereke grew up in Santa Ana, Ca., where his family — he, his parents, and three sisters — lived after his parents emigrated from Nigeria. The linebacker stayed on the West Coast for college and attended Stanford.

The Colts drafted him out of Stanford in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) runs onto the field before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Eagle Scout who continues to give back

In 2013, Okereke was named an Eagle Scout, in addition to playing football, maintaining a 4.5 GPA, and singing in the Madrigals, Foothill's elite choir. As an Eagle Scout, he was also a member of the Order of the Arrow – scouting's honor society.

The linebacker continues to build on his Eagle Scout background. During 2025, while still with the Giants, Okereke committed to visiting all 16 Boys and Girls Clubs of New Jersey. He told giants.com at the time, "I was a Boy Scout growing up, so these youth development organizations are very near and dear to my heart."

Longtime team captain

Okereke spent much of his football career serving as a team captain for various squads. It began in high school, where he was a captain for Foothill High School's varsity team. In his final year in college, 2018, he was a captain for the Cardinals.

Then, in New York, before ever playing a regular-season snap for the Giants, he was named team captain. That began a leadership role he held throughout his time in New York. Okereke was named a Giants team captain all three years he was with the team.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception with cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Man of the Year nominee in 2025

Team captain was far from the only honor Okereke earned with the Giants last season. He was also New York's Man of the Year team winner and league nominee. That was due in part to his work with the Boys and Girls Clubs across New Jersey, but also to his work with the Nigeria Men's and Women's National Flag Football teams.

New York Giants' Bobby Okereke, right, arrives for football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

After making a trip to Lagos in 2024 with Giants legend Osi Umenyiora to work with NFL Africa, Okereke found a passion alongside his ancestral country. He became the general manager of Team Nigeria's Men's and Women's National Flag Football Teams. He works with the clubs to find and develop talent, with the goal of the national team participating in the 2028 Olympic Flag Football Games.

Recognizing the group needed funds and support, Okereke founded the Nigerian American Football Foundation. The organization is the official governing body for American football in Nigeria, and seeks to launch the first continental American football league across Africa.

They also pour into the younger generation, with a goal to "create transformative opportunities in Nigeria and the broader African region through the sport of American football, improving health, education, and livelihood."

PHOTOS | Best of Bobby Okereke through the years

Check out some of the best shots of the newest Panther, linebacker Bobby Okereke. Okereke played college ball at Stanford and spent time with the Giants and Colts before coming to Carolina.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke lines up against the Houston Texans during first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug 17, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke lines up against the Houston Texans during first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug 17, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) attempts to run the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) attempts to run the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball under pressure from New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball under pressure from New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs against New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
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Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs against New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) lines up against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) lines up against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
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Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pursues a play against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pursues a play against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, left, tries to elude the grasp of New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, right, in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
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New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, left, tries to elude the grasp of New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, right, in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) puts pressure on Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) puts pressure on Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin)

Frank Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception with cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception with cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) returns an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) returns an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) stands for the national anthem before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) stands for the national anthem before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke defends during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
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FILE - New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke defends during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) at the snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 26-11. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) at the snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 26-11. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on a pass play during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on a pass play during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) gets tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) after making a catch during an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) gets tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) after making a catch during an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) tries to get by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) tries to get by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke greets fans as he walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 19-10. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke greets fans as he walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 19-10. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on a fourth down play in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on a fourth down play in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during overtime in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 39-36. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during overtime in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 39-36. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts linebackers Zaire Franklin (44) and Bobby Okereke (58) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
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Indianapolis Colts linebackers Zaire Franklin (44) and Bobby Okereke (58) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) runs onto the field before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) runs onto the field before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts during player introductions before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts during player introductions before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fumbles while being tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fumbles while being tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Bobby Okereke talks to reporters after an NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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New York Giants' Bobby Okereke talks to reporters after an NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
This is a 2025 photo of Bobby Okereke of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, June 16, 2025 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
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This is a 2025 photo of Bobby Okereke of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, June 16, 2025 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

New York Giants
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks on after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks on after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Jerome Miron/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) exits the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
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New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) exits the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
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Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke runs off the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke runs off the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants line backer Bobby Okereke speaks to the media, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)
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New York Giants line backer Bobby Okereke speaks to the media, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

kena betancur/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) warms up with his Walter Payton Man of the Year deal visible before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) warms up with his Walter Payton Man of the Year deal visible before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) reacts before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception with cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his interception with cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) stands for the national anthem before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) stands for the national anthem before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke defends during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
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FILE - New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke defends during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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