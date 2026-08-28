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Panthers won't dress 30 for final preseason game

Aug 28, 2026 at 05:33 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans elected not to play starters for the final preseason game Friday night. That means 30 guys will not dress for the Panthers, ranging from starters to those still recovering from lingering injuries.

The full list of those not playing are:

Starters played three and two series respectively in the preseason games against Buffalo and Jacksonville. The Panthers and Texans took part in a joint practice on Wednesday, during which starters faced each other for around 40 plays.

"DeMeco (Ryans) and I talked about that (Tuesday) night," Canales told reporters on Wednesday. "Decided the amount of work we were going to get them this practice was really getting the starters a ton of reps.

"They took about 75 percent of the snaps with the twos and threes getting a little bit of work, just to make sure their body is moving and they're in the rhythm of it, but those guys will finish it out for us and a great opportunity for them to compete and show us what they got."

With so many players getting the night off, the expected starting lineups are a bit of a mixed bag.

On offense, quarterback Kenny Pickett will lead a group that includes running back Trevor Etienne, wide receivers Brycen Tremayne, Ja'seem Reed, and David Moore, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, and an offensive line that includes left tackle Stone Forsythe, left guard Chandler Zavala, center Sam Hecht, right guard Brady Christensen, and right tackle Albert Reese.

On defense, the line will include Jared Harrison-Hunte, Cam Jackson, and Aaron Hall, with outside linebackers Thomas Incoom and Trevis Gipson, linebackers Claudin Cherelus and Trevis Gipson, cornerbacks Corey Thornton and Robert Rochell, and safeties Zakee Wheatley and Lathan Ransom.

The captains for tonights game will be John Metchie III, Kyle Trask, and Trevis Gipson.

PHOTOS | Panthers vs Texans | Arrival Gallery | August 28, 2026

View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Houston Texans in their final preseason game.

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