Panthers won't dress 30 for final preseason game

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans elected not to play starters for the final preseason game Friday night. That means 30 guys will not dress for the Panthers, ranging from starters to those still recovering from lingering injuries.
The full list of those not playing are:
- RB Jonathon Brooks
- DT Bobby Brown III
- DT Derrick Brown
- WR Jalen Coker
- CB Akayleb Evans
- TE Mitchell Evans
- OL Luke Fortner
- OL Monroe Freeling
- CB Jaycee Horn
- RB Chuba Hubbard
- OL Robert Hunt
- DT Lee Hunter
- CB Mike Jackson
- OLB Patrick Jones II
- QB Haynes King
- CB Will Lee III
- WR Xavier Legette
- OL Damien Lewis
- LB Devin Lloyd
- LB Bam Martin-Scott
- WR Tetairoa McMillan
- S Tre'von Moehrig
- OLB Jaelan Phillips
- S Nick Scott
- CB Chau Smith-Wade
- TE Tommy Tremble
- OLB Princely Umanmielen
- OL Rasheed Walker
- TE Darren Waller
- QB Bryce Young
Starters played three and two series respectively in the preseason games against Buffalo and Jacksonville. The Panthers and Texans took part in a joint practice on Wednesday, during which starters faced each other for around 40 plays.
"DeMeco (Ryans) and I talked about that (Tuesday) night," Canales told reporters on Wednesday. "Decided the amount of work we were going to get them this practice was really getting the starters a ton of reps.
"They took about 75 percent of the snaps with the twos and threes getting a little bit of work, just to make sure their body is moving and they're in the rhythm of it, but those guys will finish it out for us and a great opportunity for them to compete and show us what they got."
With so many players getting the night off, the expected starting lineups are a bit of a mixed bag.
On offense, quarterback Kenny Pickett will lead a group that includes running back Trevor Etienne, wide receivers Brycen Tremayne, Ja'seem Reed, and David Moore, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, and an offensive line that includes left tackle Stone Forsythe, left guard Chandler Zavala, center Sam Hecht, right guard Brady Christensen, and right tackle Albert Reese.
On defense, the line will include Jared Harrison-Hunte, Cam Jackson, and Aaron Hall, with outside linebackers Thomas Incoom and Trevis Gipson, linebackers Claudin Cherelus and Trevis Gipson, cornerbacks Corey Thornton and Robert Rochell, and safeties Zakee Wheatley and Lathan Ransom.
View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Houston Texans in their final preseason game.