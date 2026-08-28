Panthers won't dress 30 for final preseason game

Starters played three and two series respectively in the preseason games against Buffalo and Jacksonville. The Panthers and Texans took part in a joint practice on Wednesday, during which starters faced each other for around 40 plays.

"DeMeco (Ryans) and I talked about that (Tuesday) night," Canales told reporters on Wednesday. "Decided the amount of work we were going to get them this practice was really getting the starters a ton of reps.