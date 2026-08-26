Joint Practice Observations: Texans defense causes Panthers problems

"That's exactly what we need to see," Canales said. "Monroe needs it. Rasheed needs it. When we dropped back today, we did little beyond Bryce extending and getting a couple of plays going.

"The (Texans) rush was phenomenal. And that's exactly the information we need to be able to regroup."

Young also threw a couple of interceptions, making it a frustrating day for the first offense. And like Canales, he urged the kind of perspective to take it as one data point rather than an illustration of camp as a whole. Considering they started camp without starting tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, the group has held up reasonably well. Walker is a good pass protector (a three-year starter on the left for the pass-happy Packers), and first-rounder Freeling has played well for the bulk of camp, despite switching from his natural left side to the right.

But after a day in which the offense struggled to get things going, it was easy to draw a line from the protection to the lack of sustained movement. Young still has confidence in his guys, but he knows it needs to be better across the board. And that includes himself, as he admitted he needed to be better after a back-foot interception when he was looking for Tetairoa McMillan.

"Again, I think there's a lot of great tape for us to learn from out there," Young said. "There's a lot of lessons out there. I think we're, we're only going to be better from a day like this. You know, it's going to sting, and it sucks in the moment. We're all competitors.

"But, again, it's training camp; it's always about not being too high, not being too low. Great days we have in practice, you can't overreact; bad days you can't overreact. You have to be steady and, and just be willing to grow from everything."