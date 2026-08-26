Play of the Day: Jimmy Horn comes up big in joint practice

CHARLOTTE — Jimmy Horn Jr.s the smallest wide receiver on the roster, but he's coming up big when it matters most.
The second-year wideout had several impressive grabs in Wednesday's joint practice with the Texans, but the final play of the day — and the final one of training camp — showed a ton of toughness from Horn.
As he went down the middle of the end zone to haul in a Kenny Pickett pass — a vulnerable place for anyone, especially a 5-foot-8, 174-pounder — Horn took a hard shot from Texans safety George Odum.
Not only did he not lose control of the ball, but he also kept it as Odum stayed on top of him through the ground, giving him the business and trying to strip it away. (That was also a show of restraint by both teams, because it didn't lead to a fight.)
He also went in the air for a sideline catch earlier in practice, surviving contact and the ground. It was among a number of nice plays from Pickett and the second offense, as John Metchie III had a sweet grab in the front corner of the end zone as well.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales beamed when asked about Horn, who is fighting for a roster spot in a deep receiver room.
"His growth," Canales replied when asked what has impressed him about Horn's camp. "The natural progression of just the time on task, spending time with Rob (Moore, the veteran receivers coach), spending time with (assistant) Keyshawn Colman in the wide receiver room, picking up the little nuances of the concepts.
"And throughout that whole entire process, he's still fast, and he's still making plays for us, whether it's in our joints, our regular practice, or in preseason games. Jimmy has done such a great job."
Horn has shown the kind of speed and explosiveness they anticipated during the preseason as well.
He led the team with four catches for 44 yards in the Hall of Fame Game, which feels like a month and a half ago.
Last week in Jacksonville, he took an end-around 39 yards, and added a catch for 15 yards, while showing a capability in the return game. That's a new responsibility for Horn, as the Panthers have leaned toward giving the kick return snaps to running backs, but he had a 29-yarder there.
"He's doing an excellent job fielding the ball in the return game as well, which is something that we really challenged him on this year," Canales said. "So he's taking the challenges the right way, and we're seeing improvement in the things that we've talked about.
"So I'm really proud of Jimmy for that."
Canales has said many times that special teams roles will be necessary for the non-starting receiver, and Horn showing he can do that will help him as they sift through the group this weekend, as they cut the roster to 53.
Check out scenes from the Panthers' joint practice against the Houston Texans on Wednesday.