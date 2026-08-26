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Play of the Day: Jimmy Horn comes up big in joint practice

Aug 26, 2026 at 03:07 PM
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Darin Gantt
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Jimmy Horn Jr.s the smallest wide receiver on the roster, but he's coming up big when it matters most.

The second-year wideout had several impressive grabs in Wednesday's joint practice with the Texans, but the final play of the day — and the final one of training camp — showed a ton of toughness from Horn.

As he went down the middle of the end zone to haul in a Kenny Pickett pass — a vulnerable place for anyone, especially a 5-foot-8, 174-pounder — Horn took a hard shot from Texans safety George Odum.

Not only did he not lose control of the ball, but he also kept it as Odum stayed on top of him through the ground, giving him the business and trying to strip it away. (That was also a show of restraint by both teams, because it didn't lead to a fight.)

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

He also went in the air for a sideline catch earlier in practice, surviving contact and the ground. It was among a number of nice plays from Pickett and the second offense, as John Metchie III had a sweet grab in the front corner of the end zone as well.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales beamed when asked about Horn, who is fighting for a roster spot in a deep receiver room.

"His growth," Canales replied when asked what has impressed him about Horn's camp. "The natural progression of just the time on task, spending time with Rob (Moore, the veteran receivers coach), spending time with (assistant) Keyshawn Colman in the wide receiver room, picking up the little nuances of the concepts.

"And throughout that whole entire process, he's still fast, and he's still making plays for us, whether it's in our joints, our regular practice, or in preseason games. Jimmy has done such a great job."

John Metchie III and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Horn has shown the kind of speed and explosiveness they anticipated during the preseason as well.

He led the team with four catches for 44 yards in the Hall of Fame Game, which feels like a month and a half ago.

Last week in Jacksonville, he took an end-around 39 yards, and added a catch for 15 yards, while showing a capability in the return game. That's a new responsibility for Horn, as the Panthers have leaned toward giving the kick return snaps to running backs, but he had a 29-yarder there.

"He's doing an excellent job fielding the ball in the return game as well, which is something that we really challenged him on this year," Canales said. "So he's taking the challenges the right way, and we're seeing improvement in the things that we've talked about.

"So I'm really proud of Jimmy for that."

Canales has said many times that special teams roles will be necessary for the non-starting receiver, and Horn showing he can do that will help him as they sift through the group this weekend, as they cut the roster to 53.

PHOTOS | Panthers x Texans joint practice | 8/26

Check out scenes from the Panthers' joint practice against the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

Tommy Tremble is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
TE Feleipe Franks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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TE Feleipe Franks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt and Luke Fortner are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Hunt and Luke Fortner are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Corey Thornton is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Corey Thornton is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II and Jaelan Phillips are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II and Jaelan Phillips are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Tyus III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Tyus III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Cooley and Jaycee Horn are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathan Cooley and Jaycee Horn are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
CB Mike Jackson is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Mike Jackson is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta, DeVonta Smith and Lathan Ransom are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta, DeVonta Smith and Lathan Ransom are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
CB Akayleb Evans is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Akayleb Evans is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenny Pickett, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Will Harriger, Kenny Pickett, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Harriger, Kenny Pickett, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaelan Phillips is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II and Lee Hunter are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II and Lee Hunter are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
OLB Princely Umanmielen is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Princely Umanmielen is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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WR John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 59

John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III and Kenny Pickett are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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John Metchie III and Kenny Pickett are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 59

Jonathon Brooks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 59

Jonathon Brooks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 59

WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 59

QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 59

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling, Bryce Young and Derrick Brown are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling, Bryce Young and Derrick Brown are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young and RB Jonathon Brooks are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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QB Bryce Young and RB Jonathon Brooks are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. and Corey Thornton are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. and Corey Thornton are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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WR John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jarrett Kingston and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jarrett Kingston and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
57 / 59

Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
59 / 59

Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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