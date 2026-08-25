Claudin Cherelus is using Panthers linebacker competition to better himself

"He's pulled me to the side a couple of times and told me like, 'Oh, pay attention to this from today's practice, look at this, see if this will help you on these plays,' just little stuff like that," shared Cherelus. "It's definitely raising the standard of the room, and he's definitely great to have just helping everyone get better."

The linebacker competition is coming to a close, according to Canales, but it is down to the wire.

"They're head to head," Canales told reporters on Monday. "It's back and forth, and it's like, it's neck and neck. I've talked about this before, but these are guys who aren't just teammates. These are friends, and they understand that. They understand what they're up against.