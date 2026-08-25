Claudin Cherelus is using Panthers linebacker competition to better himself

CHARLOTTE — Claudin Cherelus knows that technically he's in a competition, even if he doesn't see it quite the same way as the rest of the world.
He and Trevin Wallace are battling down to the wire for the inside linebacker starting position next to Devin Lloyd, with the decision coming down to the final week of training camp.
And it's no secret it's been one of the most intriguing storylines of the Carolina Panthers camp. The Panthers put a load of resources towards Lloyd in free agency this offseason, and with his arrival, a challenge was issued to anyone who might line up alongside him: step it up.
As a result, Wallace, the incumbent, and Cherelus, who started four games and appeared in 14 last season, are rotating in and out next to Lloyd as coaches find the perfect fit. But the two close friends and teammates refuse to see the other as adversaries, but rather as their motivation to get better.
"We look at everything the same way in that room," Cherelus explained Monday after practice. "We're always competing. It's not just me and Trevin, now. We're competing with Devin; obviously, he's the All-Pro in the room, he's the new guy, we're all competing on a daily basis, so I'm not looking at it as I'm just competing with Trevin."
It echoed what Wallace said two weeks ago, telling reporters, "I don't think nothing of it. I control what I can control and same for him. We knew what was going to happen. We talked about it. He said at the end of the day, 'Bro, it's business.' It goes on in the world and the real jobs in business. So at the end, it's just a business."
For Cherelus, who has appeared in 33 games total for the Panthers over his three-year career, starting six of those games, the only way he can view this competition is with himself.
"I'm competing for my best; we're all competing for our best," he said. "We're trying to be the best version of that linebacker room that we can, and ultimately, whoever is going to go out and help us. So, not thinking too much of it."
After first entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 with the New York Jets, Cherelus — a small-school product out of Alcorn State — has been in that competition against his best possible self. He had a lot to learn about the game, making that jump from SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) to the NFL.
His first linebacker meeting after joining the Jets was a humbling crash course in all he needed to learn.
"There was a lot of scheme and stuff that I just didn't see down in SWAC football. It was a lot of zone read," Cherelus admitted.
"I remember, my first meeting in the league, actually I asked a question about 10 personnel (football jargon for one back, no tight ends), and everyone laughed because no one really does that in the league. There's always a tight end on the field. I would say my knowledge, my understanding of the game, and then definitely communication (had to grow).
"I had asked that question and like a couple guys laughed and I'm looking around confused like what? Like it's a real question, you know. It definitely humbled me."
After spending that first offseason with the Jets, Cherelus was let go ahead of final roster cuts. But the Panthers, and former linebacker Dan Morgan, who was assistant general manager at the time, saw something in Cherelus that could be nurtured. The raw talent was there; he just needed some molding.
"I think it was big, just them trusting me," admitted Cherelus. "Just seeing progress little by little from when I first came in to now; to this point where there were a lot of small things that I'm not seeing, not picking up on when I'm watching myself. And now to the point where, like, the pre-snap communication, I'm just getting on everything. Everything's slowing down pretty much, so that was the biggest part."
It started to slow down, he recalled, in 2024, when he got his first start at linebacker in the league. That initial start came in Week 6 of 2024 against the Falcons. He finished with five tackles and a quarterback hit. The next start came towards the end of the season, against Dallas, when he finished with nine tackles.
"Kind of my second year when I damn near got thrown in there," he laughed of that first start after both Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell experienced injuries. "I was nervous obviously, going to make my first start, but then it was like OK, I'm seeing little by little, more experience, and I feel like that's just what it comes down to: getting experience with everything; it slows everything down."
Now that the game has slowed down, Cherelus can not only pass along wisdom to rookie Jackson Kuwatch — his primary piece of advice is to become dominant on special teams: "I feel like that's just major, especially as a linebacker in this league, you know, we trot out two guys, sometimes one on dime. Everyone else who's up has got to be able to play four phases. That's just the nature of the game" — but he can also accept more wisdom from guys like Lloyd.
"He's pulled me to the side a couple of times and told me like, 'Oh, pay attention to this from today's practice, look at this, see if this will help you on these plays,' just little stuff like that," shared Cherelus. "It's definitely raising the standard of the room, and he's definitely great to have just helping everyone get better."
The linebacker competition is coming to a close, according to Canales, but it is down to the wire.
"They're head to head," Canales told reporters on Monday. "It's back and forth, and it's like, it's neck and neck. I've talked about this before, but these are guys who aren't just teammates. These are friends, and they understand that. They understand what they're up against.
"We could use them both, and we're going to need them. The nature of the position is a violent spot, and both of the guys can help us on special teams as well, so we'll have to make that decision as we get closer, but they're both doing a great job of competing to be in that spot next to Devin."
Regardless who trots out on the field first come Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, Claudin Cherelus knows he's poured everything into this competition, with the end goal becoming a better linebacker for himself. And even if he's on the sideline for those first snaps, he'll be ready for the second he's asked to go in and help.
"I think communication and mindset are the biggest things, just across the league in general. I don't think you can get by in this league by just being a freak of nature, like a free athlete at off-ball linebacker. Just all the communication, the checks, the front sets, just knowing where you're supposed to be, solving the pieces of the puzzle, you have to be ready to do that at inside linebacker in this league.
"I go in every practice like I'm competing to start. That's the task I want. I mean, personally, I think if you're not trying to start in this league, then what are you in it for? Obviously, so just going in, I don't think it's much different."
Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp on Monday, August 24.