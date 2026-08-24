Training Camp Observations: Joint practice will determine workload in finale

Monday was the next step in getting him involved. That same workload will be the blueprint for his involvement this coming Wednesday in the joint practice against the Texans. The plan is to have him get enough work against Houston that he won't have to play in the final preseason game Friday night.

"He probably won't play Friday," confirmed Canales. "If we get enough work on Wednesday, I wouldn't want to put him out in a game-type setting, having only practiced for a week."

With so little time to see Waller in the Panthers' scheme ahead of Week 1, Canales and crew are relying a lot on what he's done over his decade in the league — particularly last season in nine games with the Dolphins — to evaluate how he can be implemented into this offense.

"We have to lean on his recent history, playing last year, for example, just watching the cut-ups. And that's the reason why we brought him in, leaning on that part," explained Canales.

"We spent the first part of last week just running him and pushing him and making sure he was practice ready. We didn't want to rush that part. And then this week the plan was rolled out today, got him out there, got him some exposure, and he'll get some great reps on Wednesday as well to evaluate it.