Jake Delhomme and Jonathan Stewart team up on new podcast — "The Handoff"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a podcast that's been in the making since 2008, the first time Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme turned around and gave the ball to Jonathan Stewart.
This time, it's something different.
The Hall of Honor quarterback and the team's all-time leading rusher are teaming up on a new weekly podcast called "The Handoff."
The Panthers legends bring their firsthand experience and unique perspectives to the biggest stories surrounding the team, breaking down the latest news, sharing memories and giving fans an inside look at Carolina football from two of the franchise's most accomplished players.
Delhomme's a longtime podcaster, but the critically acclaimed "Jordan and Jake" had to go on hiatus because co-host Jordan Gross had to grow up, become an adult, and get a "day job." (Gross is coaching offensive line at Utah, his alma mater, so he lacks time to goof around with his old quarterback)
Without his longtime protector, Delhomme pivoted to the running back he met in 2008, when the Panthers picked Stewart in the first round.
In the first episode of "The Handoff," Delhomme and Stewart break down the Panthers' preseason, including the impact of joint practices, Bryce Young's growth, the state of the offensive line and the team's young core.
They also reflect on Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame induction and remember longtime Panthers team doctor Robert Heyer, who passed away recently.
Episode 1 debuted Wednesday, and a new episode will land each Wednesday throughout the season.
"The Handoff," along with the rest of the team's podcasts, are available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, panthers.com, the Panthers team app, and on our team-branded SiriusXM channel.
Check out scenes from the Panthers' joint practice against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida.