 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jake Delhomme and Jonathan Stewart team up on new podcast — "The Handoff"

Aug 20, 2026 at 11:02 AM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
Jake Delhomme, Jonathan Stewart
Reinhold Matay/AP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a podcast that's been in the making since 2008, the first time Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme turned around and gave the ball to Jonathan Stewart.

This time, it's something different.

The Hall of Honor quarterback and the team's all-time leading rusher are teaming up on a new weekly podcast called "The Handoff."

The Panthers legends bring their firsthand experience and unique perspectives to the biggest stories surrounding the team, breaking down the latest news, sharing memories and giving fans an inside look at Carolina football from two of the franchise's most accomplished players.

Delhomme's a longtime podcaster, but the critically acclaimed "Jordan and Jake" had to go on hiatus because co-host Jordan Gross had to grow up, become an adult, and get a "day job." (Gross is coaching offensive line at Utah, his alma mater, so he lacks time to goof around with his old quarterback)

Without his longtime protector, Delhomme pivoted to the running back he met in 2008, when the Panthers picked Stewart in the first round.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) hands off to running back Jonathan Stewart (28) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2009.The Sainst defeated the Panthers 30-20. [ (AP Photo/Bill Haber)(AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Bill Haber/AP

In the first episode of "The Handoff," Delhomme and Stewart break down the Panthers' preseason, including the impact of joint practices, Bryce Young's growth, the state of the offensive line and the team's young core.

They also reflect on Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame induction and remember longtime Panthers team doctor Robert Heyer, who passed away recently.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) and Steve Smith (89), congratulate Jonathan Stewart, right, after his touchdown run during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/AP

Episode 1 debuted Wednesday, and a new episode will land each Wednesday throughout the season.

"The Handoff," along with the rest of the team's podcasts, are available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, panthers.com, the Panthers team app, and on our team-branded SiriusXM channel.

PHOTOS | Training camp x joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars

Check out scenes from the Panthers' joint practice against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida.

AS206454
1 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206483
2 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206496
3 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206518
4 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206653
5 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206628
6 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS306075
7 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
SB308986
8 / 83
Sarah Boeke
AS207151
9 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
SB101152
10 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB309222
11 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB309143
12 / 83
Sarah Boeke
CB104268
13 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB104370
14 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB302496
15 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB302479
16 / 83
Cassie Baker
SB308924
17 / 83
Sarah Boeke
CB302888
18 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB302865
19 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB302786
20 / 83
Cassie Baker
AS100798
21 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100052
22 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS101406
23 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS101471
24 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109133
25 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109267
26 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109577
27 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109630
28 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109647
29 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100077
30 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS207927
31 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS208208
32 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS208308
33 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS208887
34 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS208900
35 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB104470
36 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB104487
37 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB209400
38 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB209467
39 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB209583
40 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB209588
41 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB209771
42 / 83
Cassie Baker
SB201237
43 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201285
44 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201299
45 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201312
46 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201314
47 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201351
48 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201436
49 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201650
50 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201657
51 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201694
52 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201761
53 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB201998
54 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB202102
55 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB202153
56 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB300293
57 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB300603
58 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB300615
59 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB309923
60 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB309538
61 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB309665
62 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB309669
63 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB309737
64 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB309771
65 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB309796
66 / 83
Sarah Boeke
AS306468
67 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB303077
68 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB303022 2
69 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB303087
70 / 83
Cassie Baker
SB101357
71 / 83
Sarah Boeke
AS306610
72 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
SB101394
73 / 83
Sarah Boeke
AS306490
74 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS306443
75 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB303043 1
76 / 83
Cassie Baker
CB303053
77 / 83
Cassie Baker
SB101369
78 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB101405
79 / 83
Sarah Boeke
AS208973
80 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
SB101297
81 / 83
Sarah Boeke
SB101441
82 / 83
Sarah Boeke
AS209051
83 / 83
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Jacksonville in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Feleipe Franks and the entertaining conundrum for the Panthers tight end room

The quarterback turned tight end has developed into a more reliable pass-catching option at tight end, something he put on display in a highly-entertaining way in Jacksonville. Coupled with his special teams play, what does that mean for his chances at the 53-man roster?

news

In Jacksonville, Devin Lloyd's familiar. In Carolina, he's the "centerpiece of the defense"

The Panthers middle linebacker was greeted by a lot of old friends and co-workers Wednesday at the joint practice with the Jaguars. But in his own huddle, and his own locker room, he's in the middle of it all.

news

Play of the Day: Tetairoa McMillan makes the hard catch look easy

Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan connected for two big catches against the Jaguars on Wednesday, including one that showed how standard impressive receptions have become for the rookie of the year.

news

Joint Practice Observations: Better results as the day went on

It was a slow start but a better finish for the Panthers on both sides of the ball during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jaguars. With more on the particulars of the day to a glimpse of their own future.

news

All eyes on "the trenches" this week in Jacksonville

After a difficult start to last week's preseason game, the Panthers are expected to have Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis back this week, which should obviously help the offensive line already undergoing significant changes.

news

Play(s) of the Day: Jalen Coker and Casey Washington both bring in highlight catches

The two Panthers receivers both had their own moment on Monday, hauling in impressive catches that required a lot of trust from their respective quarterbacks at the time.

news

Training Camp Observations: Hottest day yet prepares Panthers for Jacksonville

The Panthers got a good taste of what they can expect in Florida this week, as they get starters ready for a joint practice and a preseason game. Plus more on Darren Waller, Pop Warner friends, injury updates, and more.

news

It was a long summer for Darren Waller, but call from the Panthers was worth the wait

The veteran tight end got a special call on a special day, asking him to join a team whose resilience he saw first-hand last season.

news

5 things to know about Darren Waller

The Panthers added a veteran tight end this week, one who brings a dynamic resume and background. Learn more about Darren Waller with these five things to know.

news

Panthers add Darren Waller, make corresponding roster moves

Waller joins the Panthers after 10-plus years in the league, bringing veteran experience to the tight end position.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising