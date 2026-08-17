It was a long summer for Darren Waller, but call from the Panthers was worth the wait

The self-made musician had his content team at the house already when his phone rang, so he was able to capture the moment he found out, in yet another example of perfect timing.

"I'll train, and then we'll just be doing content, doing all types of stuff, and then we were just doing like a talking piece for some stuff, and then I got a call like during," he explained. "Right after they showed up from the airport, like we just started, and that happened."

He committed pretty quickly after that phone call, and signed his contract on Monday morning. But the long-time tight end already had some impressions of the Panthers, including a very recent one that made a huge impact: the comeback in Week 5 to give Carolina a huge 27-24 win.

"I thought we should have beat y'all by 40 that day," he laughed, thinking back to that game. "We were up early and then a combination of falling apart and then y'all being resilient — I mean us being resilient," he quickly corrected. "But I was impressed by how they responded to the adversity and played the rest of the game.