Defensive tackle Derrick Brown among players held out of preseason game at Buffalo.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II aren't going to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, despite practicing last week.
Brown only recently returned to practice after taking a few days off with knee soreness.
Jones missed practice earlier this week with an illness, and head coach Dave Canales said they'd be careful not to put any undue strain on him as he recovered.
The Panthers are also holding out starting guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis today, along with running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) and quarterback Haynes King (hamstring).
The starters are expected to get between 10 and 20 snaps against the Bills, meaning Jonathon Brooks will get his first work since Week 14 of 2024.
Check out photos of Panthers players as they arrive to Highmark Stadium for their preseason Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.