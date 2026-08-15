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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown among players held out of preseason game at Buffalo.

Aug 15, 2026 at 12:24 PM
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Darin Gantt
AS201966
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II aren't going to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, despite practicing last week.

Brown only recently returned to practice after taking a few days off with knee soreness.

Jones missed practice earlier this week with an illness, and head coach Dave Canales said they'd be careful not to put any undue strain on him as he recovered.

The Panthers are also holding out starting guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis today, along with running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) and quarterback Haynes King (hamstring).

The starters are expected to get between 10 and 20 snaps against the Bills, meaning Jonathon Brooks will get his first work since Week 14 of 2024.

PHOTOS | Panthers at Bills | Arrival Gallery | August 15, 2026

Check out photos of Panthers players as they arrive to Highmark Stadium for their preseason Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Damien Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Damien Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
JJ Jansen is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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JJ Jansen is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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