Mt. Olive Pickles Kicks Off Third Season as Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – As football season returns, so does one of the Carolinas' favorite gameday snack traditions. Mt. Olive Pickles is proud to announce its third season as the Official Pickle, Official Pickle Juice, and Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers.
New this season, Mt. Olive is expanding its partnership to become the Presenting Partner of Sir Purr, the Panthers beloved mascot, and the Black & Blue Crew, in an effort to continue creating family-friendly experiences through community appearances, digital content, giveaways, and gameday entertainment.
"For more than 100 years, Mt. Olive has been committed to bringing people together around the table," said Greg Smith, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Mt. Olive Pickle Company. "Whether it's tailgating before kickoff, cheering from the stands, or enjoying the game at home with family and friends, we're proud to continue being part of the Panthers gameday traditions."
"As a brand that has been part of the Carolinas for generations, Mt. Olive is a natural fit as we continue enhancing experiences for Panthers fans on gameday and beyond," said David King, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Fans already enjoy a taste of Mt. Olive throughout Bank of America Stadium, and now we're excited to grow our partnership in ways that deepen our impact across the region."
Mt. Olive Pickles will continue working with Levy/Compass and the Bank of America Stadium culinary team to provide pickles, peppers, and relishes throughout suites, concessions and hospitality areas. Fans can purchase Mt. Olive products at in-stadium GameDay Grab and Go concessions. These points of sale will feature Mt. Olive Munchies Portable Pickle Pouches and Mt. Olive Pickle Juicers 100% Kosher Dill Pickle Brine.
About Mt. Olive Pickle Company
Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. is located at the Corner of Cucumber & Vine in Mount Olive, North Carolina. Local business leaders formally organized it in 1926 as a way to create a new market for area farmers. Today, Mt. Olive Pickle packs and sells well over 230 million jars of pickles, peppers and relishes annually, dominating the US retail pickle market. The company employs over 1,300 Pickle People in its North Carolina operations. Mt. Olive Pickle Company is the largest privately-held pickle company in the nation, with operations encompassing 1.6 million square feet of production and warehouse space spread over 250 acres.