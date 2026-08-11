Mt. Olive Pickles Kicks Off Third Season as Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers

"For more than 100 years, Mt. Olive has been committed to bringing people together around the table," said Greg Smith, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Mt. Olive Pickle Company. "Whether it's tailgating before kickoff, cheering from the stands, or enjoying the game at home with family and friends, we're proud to continue being part of the Panthers gameday traditions."

"As a brand that has been part of the Carolinas for generations, Mt. Olive is a natural fit as we continue enhancing experiences for Panthers fans on gameday and beyond," said David King, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Fans already enjoy a taste of Mt. Olive throughout Bank of America Stadium, and now we're excited to grow our partnership in ways that deepen our impact across the region."

Mt. Olive Pickles will continue working with Levy/Compass and the Bank of America Stadium culinary team to provide pickles, peppers, and relishes throughout suites, concessions and hospitality areas. Fans can purchase Mt. Olive products at in-stadium GameDay Grab and Go concessions. These points of sale will feature Mt. Olive Munchies Portable Pickle Pouches and Mt. Olive Pickle Juicers 100% Kosher Dill Pickle Brine.

About Mt. Olive Pickle Company