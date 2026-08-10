Training Camp Observations: Physicality peaked, and so did the resolution

Training camp practice has been physical for weeks now, as Canales and staff push their guys to find an edge heading into the season, while also learning how to toe the line and never cross it in such a way that would harm a teammate or put the team at a disadvantage in a game. The opportunity to address said line has arisen in camp several times now.

Monday, a sticky day and a second padded practice in a row for the Panthers, meant tensions rose once again. This fracas, though, did hit a new peak and therefore, needed a little more post-practice resolution.

"Fantastic practice, physical, competitive, passionate, all that stuff. The better each group, each side of the ball gets, the more it challenges each other to find those wins in the margins, and it takes it to another level," remarked Canales.

"We had a little bit of a scuffle out there, and the response afterwards was more physicality, and, that's exactly where we should be. We got to play on that tiptoe, that line, wearing pads. We got to play football. That's the bottom line.