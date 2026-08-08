The power of connection: Luke Kuechly made the Hall of Fame because of the bonds he builds

It's a little thing, but it lasted through the years, and has become a feature of his personality.

And it can look different depending on the setting, but Luke Kuechly is tactile, and those around him have learned that's just who he is.

His Panthers Radio Network partner, former quarterback Jake Delhomme, is used to it.

"I have bruises on my right arm sometimes from a game because he elbows me or hits me," Delhomme said. "And I do the same thing to him whether we're happy or sad, yeah, he's one of those. We're passionate people. We're not afraid to hug somebody or put our arm around somebody, and he's the same way."

And you better be ready for it, as he walks through the workplace. And it's not just teammates either. Some of Kuechly's closest friends in the building are on the support staff, like Greg Almond from the equipment room, or Mike Anderson in operations (who, along with Mike's brother Ryan, who used to work in PR, were the first three people Kuechly name-checked in his first Charlotte press conference after the Hall of Fame announcement). Kuechly once helped Mike push a Jugs machine off the field in the middle of practice because it needed to be done, and who is he to not help?

"I've seen him do it to Greg. I've seen him do it to myself. He keeps you on your toes too, right?" Anderson said with a laugh. "You never know. It might be a fist bump one time. It might be the middle-of-the-wrist handshake. It might be a hug another time, and then he might rough you up a little bit, to keep you on your toes.