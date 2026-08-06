Of course Luke Kuechly and Drew Brees are going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame together

"And sure enough, I could see his mind working and he's looking at the back depth, which will tell you, hey, run vs. pass. Is there a fullback in the game? Is he in line? Is he offset? If he is offset, is he really wide? OK, that might mean spread out. What receivers are lined up where? Oh, tight split with these fast guys. OK, that usually means hard play action, taking a shot. So he's going to warn the safeties, hey, get back, right? Hey, this guard is light in the stance; he's going to be pulling here. Usually the pulling guard takes you to where the ball's going. He's telling so and so over here to set the edge so they can turn it back inside, so he's there to make the tackle, or he's going to go ahead and sacrifice himself so that Thomas Davis can run around and make the tackle, right?

"So just his ability to key and diagnose and then his communication and leadership with everyone else because immediately once he had the information, he was marking instructions to teammates, defensive end, fellow linebackers, safeties, nickel. All of a sudden, they would have a pressure dialed up, and I would see it from a front indicator or just body language of the nickel or something, and I'm sending the protection over there, and then he's spinning into the other direction, and so it was this constant chess match with him.