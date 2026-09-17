Three takeaways from coordinators Thursday, including grading Monroe Freeling's debut

Advent of "banana ball" punts changes returners responsibility

A football is an odd shape. It's oblong; it's wide in certain areas; it points at the end; it does things in the wind that take the rules of physics and put them in a blender. Being able to control the trajectory of such a weird shape takes years and thousands of reps. And if you can make it do something unexpected? Then that knowledge becomes a commodity.

The influx of Australian punters in recent years has introduced a slew of new punts and kicks. The latest to take the sport by storm is called "the banana ball," aptly named for the shape it makes in the air.

"That particular punt, I don't think is impossible, but also none of them are easy. That's just kind of part of the job," explained special teams coordinator Tracy Smith this week, on what it takes to field such a punt.

"It's a punt that does not spin in a traditional spiral. You can see it; if you're looking at it on TV, you'll see the spin pattern is different. It looks more like a sideways helicopter. It's spinning this way. It spins more like a kickoff on its axis instead of like a pass, as a general punt would do.

"So it just has a little different; it acts differently in the air. You have to have enough tries at it to be comfortable with it."