John Metchie embracing a new opportunity as Panthers returner

"I think just practice just like anything else," he explained. "Over-the-shoulder catches, you practice. Low catches, you practice. Different routes, just practice. It's kind of a simple formula as far as getting ready: there's no magic pill or a quote.

"But it's not really how many you get," he went on. "It's not like you catch 500 punt returns in a day, so you're ready. It's more about how intentional you can be with it. How many intentional reps can I have even when you're tired and it's at the end of practice? Can you still be locked into your cues and not just be like, all right, let me just catch the ball, because those don't help you."