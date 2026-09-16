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John Metchie embracing a new opportunity as Panthers returner

The veteran receiver can fill multiple positions, and Dave Canales pointed out his primary role will be at receiver this week. But Metchie provides a special teams return option that is needed, and he's eager to fill in.

Sep 16, 2026 at 06:54 PM
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Kassidy Hill
The Carolina Panthers face the Houston Texans on Friday August 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Lester Barnes/Lester Barnes / Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Houston Texans on Friday August 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — John Metchie III can't calculate exactly how many punt and kickoff returns he's repped in recent days, but by his estimation, "A lot," he chucked Wednesday, holding court in the locker room with a growing scrum of reporters surrounding him.

"I couldn't even guess, honestly; a lot."

The receiver moved into the first spot on the depth chart this week, after the Panthers parted ways with Jimmy Horn Jr. and Trevor Etienne remains on injured reserve. Despite having only returned seven kicks in the NFL and no punts before, he began practicing at the spot after joining the Panthers as a free agent this spring.

Those reps picked up significantly throughout training camp, and he got the opportunity during preseason games, returning one punt for 8 yards and four kickoff returns for 111 yards (average 27.8 per return).

With the news that he could be out there Sunday against the Falcons as the primary returner, though, those reps multiplied quickly. Years of being a receiver for national championship teams and in the league, though, have taught Metchie that quality matters more than quantity.

Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

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"I think just practice just like anything else," he explained. "Over-the-shoulder catches, you practice. Low catches, you practice. Different routes, just practice. It's kind of a simple formula as far as getting ready: there's no magic pill or a quote.

"But it's not really how many you get," he went on. "It's not like you catch 500 punt returns in a day, so you're ready. It's more about how intentional you can be with it. How many intentional reps can I have even when you're tired and it's at the end of practice? Can you still be locked into your cues and not just be like, all right, let me just catch the ball, because those don't help you."

While the veteran could see the bulk of returner work in Atlanta on Sunday, coach Dave Canales pointed out that it is far from the only reason he would be on the field, especially given Jalen Coker (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Metchie, the former second-round receiver, had the start of his NFL career hampered by injury and illness, but over the last three years has averaged 24 receptions, 228.7 yards, and a total of three touchdowns.

"(Returner) is not his primary purpose for coming up," said Canales. "It's the stability at wide receiver. Jalen, we got to see how that pans out throughout the course of the week, but John will be ready to take over similar roles. He took a lot of those reps for Jalen today, where Jalen wasn't able to go his normal load on this Wednesday."

Having Metchie at receiver also gives quarterback Bryce Young a pass-catcher with whom he is very familiar. The two played together throughout college at Alabama and had their respective career-best years at the collegiate level in 2021, when they were starting QB and receiver.

Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthrs/Carolina Panthers

"Yeah, it's definitely special playing with your quarterback, especially your college quarterback that you played with a lot, having a lot of experience and banked reps together, especially in football," admitted Metchie. "But honestly, the group of guys, the whole offense, just the relationship with the whole offense is a good one, and I think I know everyone gets along well.

Added Canales, "John gives us a guy that we trust, that Bryce knows and has, and he also has returned for us. He's done a good job in the preseason. We wanted to give him those opportunities to see if he could help us in that way, and I feel confident he'll do a good job."

John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

So while receiver might be his primary reason for being up, his potential as a returner won't be overlooked. And for Metchie, it's a chance to go play a brand of football that has been lost at times.

"I think it's just football to me. Being a receiver, we all played running back at one point, right? At one point we played football, and we didn't even throw the ball; we just ran triple action and stuff. So it's kind of just the same thing. Of course there's situational elements to it," Metchie said.

"Of course there's structure; you have to understand structure, but within that structure is complete freedom and chaos in a sense. At the end of the day it's just football, 11 guys out there. The field is 50-something yards wide and 120 yards long; it's just football. So, it's that element to it.

"You got to be smart back there, but it's like on offense or any time you get the ball in your hands, you just want to be a playmaker."

Practice Photos | Week 2 vs. Falcons | September 16th, 2026

Check out the best shots of Wednesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Jonathon Brooks and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Danny O'Toole, long snapper JJ Jansen, tight end Darren Waller and punter Sam Martin are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Danny O'Toole, long snapper JJ Jansen, tight end Darren Waller and punter Sam Martin are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Nick Scott are seen during
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Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Nick Scott are seen during

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Nick Scott are seen during
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Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Nick Scott are seen during

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Safety Nick Scott is seen during
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during

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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during

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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during

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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during

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Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during
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Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during

Sarah Boeke
Punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during
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Punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during

Sarah Boeke
Punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during
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Punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during

Sarah Boeke
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and linebacker Claudin Cherelus are seen during
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and linebacker Claudin Cherelus are seen during

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during

Sarah Boeke
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