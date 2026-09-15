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Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 2 of the 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Sep 15, 2026 at 06:02 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Depth chart 2026

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The top of the depth chart didn't change much from the Week 1 game but there are several notable changes after an earlier Tuesday transaction.

Carolina signed linebacker Tyrel Dodson off their practice squad on Tuesday, and waived receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Dodson, who has 43 career starts and has appeared in 92 games with Buffalo, Miami, and Seattle, will slot in on the depth chart behind Jackson Kuwatch.

Horn was the primary returner on both punt and kickoffs. With his departure, the team will turn to receiver John Metchie III in that spot. Xavier Legette and Chuba Hubbard will still serve in the backup roles there.

You can see the full depth chart here, and stay tuned to Panthers.com for full coverage as the Panthers prepare to take on the Bears.

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs Bears | September 13, 2026

Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

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