Derrick Brown takes accountability for his own play in loss

His apology was well received but also unnecessary, according to his teammates.

"We all have to take responsibility. DB is not responsible for the loss," said outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips. "It's great that he has that leadership mindset where he's willing to take accountability for his part in it, but we all have to do that: me, everybody. I'm not going to call guys out; realistically, it's all of us. We all could have executed better, could have done things differently, but, yeah, I think that's a positive note because ultimately that's what you have to have.

"You have to be accountable, and you have to have a growth mindset."

And as their leader, even if not needed, Derrick Brown refused to pass the buck on his part in the loss. Passionate as ever, he stood at his locker afterward, looking at the rest of the season and promising to be the player he knows he can be, the one his team needs, moving forward.

"They're still going to get (me). I had two boneheaded mistakes, but make no mistake about it, you're going to get the best version of me," said Brown. "I hang my hat on it. I'm accountable to these guys in here. And nothing I can do about it now, but going forward, it won't happen again.

"It sucks, but it's one game. We got a whole season. I'm not going to sit here and hit the panic button in front of nobody. I still got faith in every single man in this room. I'm not going to sit here and do that. I've been down and out before, and I'm going to tell you this: I will hang it on me for those two touchdowns that they got, for those two stupid-a-- penalties on me, but I'll tell you what, we're going to get here and go back to work this week.