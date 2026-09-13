Week 1 Inactives vs. Chicago: Ja'Tavion Sanders out for Bears game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers included tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders among their list of inactives for Sunday's regular season opener against the Bears.
They kept four tight ends up for the game, including newcomer Darren Waller, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and Feleipe Franks. And with some injury issues forcing other moves, that left no room for the 2024 fourth-rounder.
The Panthers also deactivated wide receiver John Metchie III, keeping five up, including return man Jimmy Horn Jr. and special teamer Brycen Tremayne.
The rest of the list of inactive players included emergency third quarterback Haynes King, safety Zakee Wheatley, offensive tackle Albert Reese, outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, and defensive tackle Cam Jackson.
The team brought up outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety and special teamer Isaiah Simmons up from the practice squad by standard elevation.
With Jackson down, the defensive line room is young and new. Behind starters Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown III, and rookie Lee Hunter, the Panthers have undrafted rookie Aaron Hall, and cut-day trade acquisition TeRah Edwards active for the game.
As the emergency third quarterback, King can only enter the game if the first two quarterbacks are injured.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
WR John Metchie
QB Haynes King (emergency third)
S Zakee Wheatley
OT Albert Reese
OLB Patrick Jones II
DT Cam Jackson
BEARS INACTIVES
QB Miller Moss
QB Tyson Bagent (emergency third)
S Xavier Woods
DE James Kromah
OT Ozzy Trapilo
OL Jordan McFadden
DT Jayden Loving
View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Chicago Bears.