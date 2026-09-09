David Tepper: "I think the pieces are there"

"Listen, nothing's easy in this NFL, seriously, it's not. But I believe we have everything here to win this year, and I believe we'll have everything to win in the future too. And I do think we're on the right track, and I do think we have very good people here in Dan and Dave and Brandt. So I think we have a good head team, good management team over on that side of the building. I trust them. I don't feel the need to be around as much here because I trust him so much, and like I said, I'm optimistic.