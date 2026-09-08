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Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 season

Sep 08, 2026 at 03:58 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Depth chart 2026

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their first depth chart of the season, ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

The top of the depth chart didn't change much from the four preseason games, other than much fewer names than the 90 men on the roster during training camp. Although, there are a couple of moves of note.

Rookie Lee Hunter is now first string at defensive tackle, meaning he'll line up alongside Derrick Brown and Bobby Brown III. Hunter was a second-round draft pick out of Texas Tech in April and impressed throughout camp and the preseason as he learned more of the defense.

With incumbent Trevor Etienne on Injured Reserve, the returners will be Jimmy Horn Jr., followed by Xavier Legette and Chuba Hubbard. All got ample work there during the preseason.

Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese will provide backup at both tackle positions.

Additionally, newcomers Bobby Okereke and TeRah Edwards have been officially added. Okereke is starting at linebacker alongside Devin Lloyd and Edwards will back up Bobby Brown. And at tight end, Darren Waller has been slotted in at the third spot behind Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans.

You can see the full depth chart here, and stay tuned to Panthers.com for full coverage as the Panthers prepare to take on the Bears.

Practice Photos | Week 1 vs. Bears | September 7th, 2026

View photos from the Panthers practice leading up to their game against the Bears.

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