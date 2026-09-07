Rookie Diaries, 2026: Lee Hunter

After plays, I'm probably talking, and it doesn't look like I'm talking, but I'm calm and laughing at the same time. But it's just football; sometimes people get upset about the things you do, and sometimes you get upset by the things people do.

I get upset every day because I want to be great at what I do. In some places, my technique might be bad, so I for sure get upset. And I for sure get upset when I lose. I get upset if I feel like somebody is being too soft. That'll make me mad if somebody is being too soft and not giving me their best so I can see what they work on. But I don't feel like we got no soft guys here.