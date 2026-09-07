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Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Rookie Diaries, 2026: Lee Hunter
Follow along from draft, through rookie minicamp, training camp, and more with the Panthers 2026 rookie class. Lee Hunter shares why he always knew Carolina was the place for him, the only thing that makes him mad, and what he's looking forward to in Week 1.
By Kassidy Hill Sep 07, 2026
Photographs By Sarah Boeke

Making it to the NFL is a lifelong dream for thousands upon thousands of football players. But few make it. For the Panthers 2026 rookie class, the last four months have been a blur; a culmination of a dream years, even decades in the making. And a crash course in all it takes to become a player at the highest level of the sport.

Six of the Panthers seven draft picks from this year's class recently sat down to reflect on their draft day, the time since, the nerves of training camp, the excitement leading into the season opener, and more in their rookie diaries.

Next up is Lee Hunter. The Texas Tech defensive tackle was drafted in the second round (49th overall) in the 2026 NFL draft.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

I knew I'd get drafted on Day 2 when I didn't get called on Day 1. I'm like, OK, somebody will call me. So, I woke up and went to find something to wear because I had a feeling I was going to go on Day 2. I had a Louis Vuitton shirt, and I got some boots made, and I just got some shorts from Dillard's.

The Panthers actually had the wrong number on file for me, so they were calling the old number, and they contacted my agent. He told me the Panthers called, and I was like, I knew it. I was so excited; I wanted to be a Panther. I was happy as crap when I heard it was Carolina. I had a feeling too.

Bryce Young and Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 2 Friday, Jul 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

I hadn't come on a visit here, but I met with them at the combine. But I knew.

I wanted to be a Panther because I saw the D-line room, the vets. You want to go somewhere as a young guy that you can learn from, with some great vets, just by watching their tape. So I felt like I would fit in well as a Panther.

I've been a Derrick Brown fan since my 10th grade year. He helped recruit me at Auburn. He called me 'Old country boy.'

Lee Hunter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker

For like four days in a row, I told myself, dang, I'm in the NFL. It was mind-blowing, but it was bliss. At the same time, guys before you who went to different colleges wanted the opportunity; some succeeded, some didn't, so all that crossed my mind.

I'm like, damn, it's a blessing, and I want to keep living this blessing and keep providing for the people I love in Panther Nation.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

First day in pads for me is like, let me see how good I really am.  Let me see what I need to work on just by going against guys like Robert Hunt, D-Lew (Damien Lewis) , and all the other guys on the offensive side.

This is a technician's game, and when you go up against some guys who've been doing it for six, seven-plus years, that technique matters. So just taught me to stay on my technique, stay on the little things, the vertical steps and all the things and all aspects.

Lee Hunter and Robert Hunt are seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Then, I got so much respect for DB. He's one of the highest paid, better defense tackles in the league, and just getting to know him — take the fan stuff out of the way — I learned from him on and off the field, like when it comes to being a dad, he's married, a husband, I asked him stuff like what he does for his parents, and he gives me feedback.

Bobby Brown III talks a lot about pass rush. Bobby gives me a lot of pass-rush game and those aspects. And Turk (Tershawn Wharton) Turk's one of the guys I do the instruments with, like we go lift weights in the weight room. Turk's my dog. He's got two Super Bowls. I think he knows what he's talking about. I watched this film, and Turk's a dog. He's just one of them guys that wants guys to know what he's talking about too, and I respect Turk. I enjoy being around him, and he's goofy.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

After plays, I'm probably talking, and it doesn't look like I'm talking, but I'm calm and laughing at the same time. But it's just football; sometimes people get upset about the things you do, and sometimes you get upset by the things people do.

I get upset every day because I want to be great at what I do. In some places, my technique might be bad, so I for sure get upset. And I for sure get upset when I lose. I get upset if I feel like somebody is being too soft. That'll make me mad if somebody is being too soft and not giving me their best so I can see what they work on. But I don't feel like we got no soft guys here.

I want to be physical. D-lines are physical, and I think if you beat up somebody the whole game or somebody beats up you the whole game, in the fourth quarter, the person who's been getting beat up is going to bend.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

During the first game, I know I'm going to have the chills at first, but I really wanna kick ass. That's on my mind. I want to kick ass.

I want to show that I can play on this dominant level. I'll probably fall down a few times, but I'm going to get back up. I want to beat the person more than he beat me throughout the game.

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026 at Gervasi Vinyard, Villa Grande in Canton, OH.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

I think it was in elementary school, fourth grade; my teacher asked me what I wanted to be, and I said an NFL player. When I entered college at Auburn, then left for UCF, I started getting the feel of the game and learning how to watch film and all aspects. I realized I had a shot at going to the NFL if I kept doing what I'm doing, doing the extra, staying on top of my craft, just doing what I do on the field, staying out of trouble, and keeping the right people around me.

Love on your people, and you have a shot to go to the NFL.

And I did it.

PHOTOS: Lee Hunter during his college years

View photos of defensive tackle Lee Hunter during his years at Texas Tech, drafted by Carolina in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) defends against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
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Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) defends against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) lines up against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
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Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) lines up against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) lines up against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
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Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) lines up against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech's Romello Height (9), Lee Hunter (2) and others celebrate after Height recovered a BYU fumble in the second half of a Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Texas Tech's Romello Height (9), Lee Hunter (2) and others celebrate after Height recovered a BYU fumble in the second half of a Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), off Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), off Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter runs a position drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter runs a position drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter attends the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter attends the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kent State quarterback Michael Alaimo (18) looks for a receiver as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Kent State quarterback Michael Alaimo (18) looks for a receiver as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) applies pressure during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) applies pressure during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) applies pressure during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) applies pressure during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston offensive lineman Tank Jenkins (72) and offensive lineman Jack Freeman (75) block against Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Houston offensive lineman Tank Jenkins (72) and offensive lineman Jack Freeman (75) block against Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sam Houston State quarterback Hunter Watson (10) escapes from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Sam Houston State quarterback Hunter Watson (10) escapes from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, left, scrambles away from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
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Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, left, scrambles away from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Kevin Kolczynski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida defensive tackle Ricky Barber (5) and defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) celebrate an Arizona quarterback sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
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Central Florida defensive tackle Ricky Barber (5) and defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) celebrate an Arizona quarterback sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Kevin Kolczynski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs away from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs away from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) reacts after making a sack against Arizona State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) reacts after making a sack against Arizona State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
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Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Scott Sewell/Scott Sewell
Hunter_Lee_4
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Hunter_Lee_3
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Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
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Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Scott Sewell/Scott Sewell
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