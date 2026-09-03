Rookie Diaries, 2026: Jackson Kuwatch

(Rookie minicamp), I was excited, just blessed and happy to be here. You don't necessarily really know what to expect, so again, maybe a little bit of nerves here and there.

I would definitely say (a welcome to the NFL moment) that moment happened at the start of training camp when the pads came on. Like, obviously during OTAs and everything, I had so much to learn, and at the start I didn't know what I was doing yet.

Had a lot to learn. But definitely at the start of training camp, when pads were on, it was moving at a different speed than I did in college, for sure.