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Panthers add a running back to the practice squad

Sep 03, 2026 at 09:47 AM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a running back and a local product to the practice squad Thursday.

The team signed running back Ahmani Marshall to the practice squad. To make room for him, they released offensive lineman Isaia Glass from the practice squad.

The 24-year-old Marshall, who grew up in Kernersville, N.C., and played at Wake Forest and Appalachian State, spent last year on the Browns' practice squad and was released in their cuts to 53 over the weekend.

Appalachian State running back Ahmani Marshall (3) runs for a touchdown against Georgia State in the second half during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Boone, N.C. Appalachian State won 42-17. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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In his final season at ASU, he ran 149 times for 713 yards (4.8 per carry) with seven touchdowns.

The Panthers needed numbers there for practice, since they kept three on the active roster, and Trevor Etienne is on injured reserve.

They also have running back Anthony Tyus III on the practice squad.

PHOTOS | Panthers practice | September 2, 2026

View some of the best shots of Panthers practice on Wednesday.

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Tommy Tremble and Tight end Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Tommy Tremble and Tight end Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TJ Rushing, Safety Isaiah Simmons and Cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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TJ Rushing, Safety Isaiah Simmons and Cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Tight end Darren Waller are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Tight end Darren Waller are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Will Lee III and Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Quarterback Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
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Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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