Panthers add a running back to the practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a running back and a local product to the practice squad Thursday.
The team signed running back Ahmani Marshall to the practice squad. To make room for him, they released offensive lineman Isaia Glass from the practice squad.
The 24-year-old Marshall, who grew up in Kernersville, N.C., and played at Wake Forest and Appalachian State, spent last year on the Browns' practice squad and was released in their cuts to 53 over the weekend.
In his final season at ASU, he ran 149 times for 713 yards (4.8 per carry) with seven touchdowns.
The Panthers needed numbers there for practice, since they kept three on the active roster, and Trevor Etienne is on injured reserve.
They also have running back Anthony Tyus III on the practice squad.
View some of the best shots of Panthers practice on Wednesday.