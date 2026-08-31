Panthers sign 12 players to practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added 12 players back to the practice squad Monday, all players who were in camp with them and were released on Sunday.
The list includes the following players:
WR David Moore
S Isaiah Simmons
G Jake Curhan
OLB Cam Gill
WR Ja'seem Reed
CB Corey Thornton
OL Isaia Glass
CB DeVonta Smith
WR Casey Washington
DT Parker Petersen
RB Tre Tyus
LB Maz Mwansa (international exemption)
They still have five spots on the practice squad remaining.
Teams can sign up to six veteran players to the practice squad, and they used four of those spots on Moore, Simmons, Curhan, and Gill.
Take a look at some of the best action shots from the Panthers final preseason game against the Texans.