Reports: Panthers agree to terms with linebacker Bobby Okereke

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers kept a competition at linebacker going until the end of the preseason.
And then they found a more experienced option before cuts.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke on a one-year deal.
The 30-year-old Okereke (pronounced oh-ker-uh-KAY) spent the last three years with the Giants, after his first four with the Colts.
Originally a third-round pick from Stanford, he's appeared in 110 games and started 95.
He's become one of the more productive inside linebackers in the league, with at least 132 tackles in four of the last five seasons, including a team-high 143 last year.
He has 805 career tackles, along with 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries.
Throughout the preseason, the Panthers let Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus compete for the starting job next to Devin Lloyd, including Friday night when they were the only starters to appear in the final preseason game. But Wallace and Cherelus have just 26 career starts between them, 20 of those by Wallace.
Okereke, an Eagle Scout, also adds some ballast to a still-young defense. He was a captain all three years with the Giants, where he was also the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.
The Panthers have to be at the league limit of 53 players by 6 p.m. Sunday. And once his signing becomes official, they'd have to make a corresponding move since the roster is at 91 now.
Check out some of the best shots of the newest Panther, linebacker Bobby Okereke. Okereke played college ball at Stanford and spent time with the Giants and Colts before coming to Carolina.