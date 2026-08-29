Reports: Panthers agree to terms with linebacker Bobby Okereke

He's become one of the more productive inside linebackers in the league, with at least 132 tackles in four of the last five seasons, including a team-high 143 last year.

He has 805 career tackles, along with 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries.

Throughout the preseason, the Panthers let Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus compete for the starting job next to Devin Lloyd, including Friday night when they were the only starters to appear in the final preseason game. But Wallace and Cherelus have just 26 career starts between them, 20 of those by Wallace.

Okereke, an Eagle Scout, also adds some ballast to a still-young defense. He was a captain all three years with the Giants, where he was also the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.